Studying gratitude and grace as a source of healing and unity

In the spirit of giving thanks, “What’s Health” considers how gratitude can illuminate our darkest experiences and how faith and imagination can transform healing.

A battle with thyroid cancer inspired a former Disney Imagineer to team up with a hospital president to create the world's first immersive multifaith spiritual care center.

Annette Walker, president of City of Hope in Orange County, and cancer survivor Roger Holzberg, discuss how storytelling, innovation and compassion can reshape hospital care.

They also remind us that healing is as much about the human spirit as it is about medicine.

Then, the program explores the dangers of loneliness during a season of togetherness.

The health risks of isolation are being compared to smoking 15 cigarettes a day, highlighting the effects on the brain and body.

Having uncovered some of these vast connections through his own research, Dr. Indira Subramanian, a UCLA neurologist and director of a Parkinson's Center of Excellence at the Department of Veteran Affairs, discusses why disconnection has become so influential, how it worsens chronic illness and what small, intentional acts can begin to heal it.

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

The host is Dr. Joe Sirven, a Jacksonville neurologist.

Click on the Listen button above to hear the program.

Copyright 2025 WJCT News 89.9

