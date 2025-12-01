© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Video: Artificial Intelligence joins the battle against breast cancer

WGCU | By Jennifer Crawford
Published December 1, 2025 at 9:54 PM EST
Lee Health radiologist Dr. Priyanka Handa says AI has made breast cancer screenings better, faster and more accurate.
At Lee Health, doctors are getting a major boost in the battle against breast cancer through the use of AI.

In September, Lee Health in Fort Myers launched artifical intelligence for use in all mammograms.

AI reads the mammograms first — then doctors analyze the images and use AI findings to help determine the results.

In this video report, radiologist Dr. Priyanka Handa says AI has made breast cancer screenings better, faster and more accurate.

AI Joins the Battle Against Breast Cancer | WGCU News


