Video: Artificial Intelligence joins the battle against breast cancer

In September, Lee Health in Fort Myers launched artifical intelligence for use in all mammograms.

AI reads the mammograms first — then doctors analyze the images and use AI findings to help determine the results.

In this video report, radiologist Dr. Priyanka Handa says AI has made breast cancer screenings better, faster and more accurate.

AI Joins the Battle Against Breast Cancer | WGCU News



Copyright 2025 WGCU

