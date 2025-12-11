DeSantis' 2026-27 budget proposal includes $4.1 billion for health care

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ $117 billion state budget proposal for 2026-27 includes $4.1 billion for health care, with major investments in cancer research, emergency medical innovation and public health infrastructure.

The largest slice is a $277.5 million package for cancer research.

Included is $80 million for the new Cancer Connect Collaborative Research Incubator, which was developed to accelerate breakthroughs in treating pediatric cancers through the pooling of top children’s hospitals.

The budget also calls for $127.5 million for the state’s National Cancer Institute-designated centers, $60 million from the Florida Cancer Innovation Fund and $10 million to launch the Casey DeSantis Cancer Innovation, Care and Research Program.

DeSantis is also seeking $14.6 million to create the nation’s first statewide prehospital blood product network, which would equip ambulances and emergency response vehicles with supplies such as whole blood and frozen plasma.

State officials say the system would improve survival chances in trauma cases by expanding access to lifesaving transfusions before patients reach a hospital.

Another $6.6 million would go toward evaluating and implementing new electronic health records software for county health departments, described as a needed upgrade to integrate patient records and streamline practice-management functions across the state.

The budget also proposes $5 million for the administration’s “Make America Healthy Again” initiative. The money would expand testing of foods and household products for contaminants including heavy metals, pesticides, bacteria and microplastics — an effort the department says would promote transparency and strengthen consumer confidence.

State Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo said the budget, entitled “Floridians First,” reflects the administration’s focus on expanding access to “innovative” care options and strengthening statewide preparedness.

The governor’s full $117 billion budget plan will be debated during the upcoming legislative session, which begins Jan. 13.

