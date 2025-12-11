© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

DeSantis' 2026-27 budget proposal includes $4.1 billion for health care

WUSF | By Rick Mayer
Published December 11, 2025 at 8:08 PM EST
lab scene doing cancer research
stock.adobe.com

The largest slice is a $277.5 million package for cancer research, along with investments in emergency medical innovation and public health infrastructure.

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ $117 billion state budget proposal for 2026-27 includes $4.1 billion for health care, with major investments in cancer research, emergency medical innovation and public health infrastructure.

The largest slice is a $277.5 million package for cancer research.

Included is $80 million for the new Cancer Connect Collaborative Research Incubator, which was developed to accelerate breakthroughs in treating pediatric cancers through the pooling of top children’s hospitals.

The budget also calls for $127.5 million for the state’s National Cancer Institute-designated centers, $60 million from the Florida Cancer Innovation Fund and $10 million to launch the Casey DeSantis Cancer Innovation, Care and Research Program.

DeSantis is also seeking $14.6 million to create the nation’s first statewide prehospital blood product network, which would equip ambulances and emergency response vehicles with supplies such as whole blood and frozen plasma.

State officials say the system would improve survival chances in trauma cases by expanding access to lifesaving transfusions before patients reach a hospital.

Another $6.6 million would go toward evaluating and implementing new electronic health records software for county health departments, described as a needed upgrade to integrate patient records and streamline practice-management functions across the state.

The budget also proposes $5 million for the administration’s “Make America Healthy Again” initiative. The money would expand testing of foods and household products for contaminants including heavy metals, pesticides, bacteria and microplastics — an effort the department says would promote transparency and strengthen consumer confidence.

State Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo said the budget, entitled “Floridians First,” reflects the administration’s focus on expanding access to “innovative” care options and strengthening statewide preparedness.

The governor’s full $117 billion budget plan will be debated during the upcoming legislative session, which begins Jan. 13.
Tags
Health News Florida Florida BudgetRon DeSantisCancerHealth CareHospitalsJoseph LadapoCasey DeSantis
Rick Mayer
I’m the online producer for Health News Florida, a collaboration of public radio stations and NPR that delivers news about health care issues.
See stories by Rick Mayer
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now