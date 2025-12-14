Miami-Dade, Broward schools get federal boost for mental health services

Miami-Dade and Broward county school districts, two of the nation's largest, will be getting $5.2 million in federal funding to support mental health services, U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson announced Saturday.

The funding, provided through the Department of Education's Mental Health Service Professional Demonstration Grant Program, will support partnerships to train and increase the pipeline of school-based mental health service providers for employment in local educational agencies.

Miami-Dade public schools will receive $4 million, beginning with $1 million in 2026, for its Project HOPE-SP (Holistic Opportunities for Preparation and Excellence in School Psychology). This program will increase the number of credentialed school psychologists by supporting 34 graduate students with mentorship, financial aid and specialized training.

Broward public schools will receive $1.25 million for its Broward's PATH Forward (Psychologist Advancement and Training Hub) program. Over 48 months, the money will support three current district employees through graduate programs, fund 23 full-time school psychology interns, and is projected to result in the employment of 15 to 20 new school psychologists.

Wilson, D-Miami Gardens, a former educator and principal, said the grants are crucial to help the growing struggles faced by young people.

"We are in a mental health crisis in this country, and our children are carrying the weight of it," she said in a statement. "Over the past decade, suicide rates among young people have been rising, depression is rising, and too many of our children are hurting in ways we don't always see."

She said schools play a major role in providing mental health services, especially for students who lack access to care outside of the classroom.

"When children spend the majority of their days in schools, we should have mental health professionals who can support them. And oftentimes, many children do not have access to mental health resources outside of school," she said. "No one asks, 'Are you OK?' We don't always know what our children are walking into when they leave school or what happens when they are alone with their friends."

"Low-income students, students of color, LGBTQ+ youth and other marginalized communities face added stress from systemic barriers that compound mental health challenges," she said. "These inequities make access to care even more critical."

