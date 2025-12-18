Music therapy clinics rebuild memory, mobility and even hope

On a typical morning at Joyful Music Therapy, the sound of music and instructors leading sessions fills the room. The organization has been serving the Central Florida community for over a decade as more patients turn to music therapy for sessions for a wide range of issues – like behavioral disorders, intellectual disabilities and mental health.

That includes 32-year-old Michael Morrison, who suffered a traumatic head injury at a young age. Michael is currently working with clinic founder Tamala Ponder to write an album dedicated to his uncle who recently died.

"I was just doing my own thing with music to help my own problems of anger and resentment in my life. And then I started, later on, writing songs on paper," Morrison said.

The songwriting process has served as a coping tool that has allowed Morrison to process emotions and move from confusion to acceptance.

Every session at Joyful Music Therapy is tailored to individual needs and can vary greatly. Some learn instruments, others listen and respond to music and some use songwriting as a form of expression.

Music therapy is flexible and possesses the ability to aid with different cognitive or physical needs. The versatility of the practice has led to its rise in popularity across Florida.

The Florida Music Therapy Task Force found that an estimated 15,500 residents receive music therapy services each week. In the state, 61% of people utilizing music therapy are those on the autism spectrum.

Sunshine State Music Therapy Special Edition Newsletter / The data in these graphs show the demographics most likely to seek out music therapy as a form of treatment

Music therapy can be used for a wide-ranging list of issues – both physical and mental. Kimberly Sena Moore, an associate professor of music therapy at Florida Gulf Coast University, says this can make the field hard to define.

"We can work in early intervention, developmental and special education areas, medical areas and end‑of‑life care — everything in between." said Sena Moore.

Funding challenges

That wide scope of music therapy services presents a challenge when it comes to funding, says Sena Moore.

Many Central Florida families have relied on Sunshine Health Medicaid to cover sessions, but recent changes to Medicaid certifications have forced music therapy providers to cancel sessions without notice.

"There can be policy changes, and that's one of the things we're experiencing right now in the state of Florida. A shift of the organization that the state has hired to manage these funds has its own transitional challenges." said Dr. Sena Moore.

As a result, many clinics are searching for ways to continue serving patients. For example, Joyful Music Therapy is offering discounted sessions as they work to attain new certifications – making them eligible for Medicaid reimbursement.

Music therapy plays on

Dalie Villafana is still finding care despite these funding challenges. Her 14-year-old grandson has Dravet syndrome, an epileptic disorder with no cure. She's been driving her grandson Matthew to music therapy every Tuesday for over a decade.

"Music has made a change in his life. I can't remember who referred my daughter Monica to Joyful Therapy, but it changed his life." said Villafana.

His music therapy sessions have allowed him to retain vital motor skills. Doctors said he would be in a wheelchair by age 10, but four years later Matthew continues to walk on his own.

For Dalie, music therapy has been a game changer for her family. "Here we drive 45 minutes. I don't care if I would have to drive one hour and a half, I would because it's so important, and it has made so many changes in Matthew's life. So I would definitely say, give it a try."



