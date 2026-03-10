HART will hold workshops to determine the future of its mass transit service

The Hillsborough County Transit Authority wants to get your perspective on how to improve its bus system over the next decade.

It's called Vision 2026. HART is hosting an online survey and 10 in-person meetings for it.

The team is looking at possibly increasing the frequency of stops, new routes and alternatives to the regular bus service.

Donny Murray is HART's manager of community engagement. He said this will help direct the future of their county-wide service.

"We're actually looking to hear from everyone in the county. So whether they are a rider today or maybe just hope to ride in the future, we do want to hear from everyone," he said. "We want to make sure that what we think is what the community wants. If we have a list of 30 different ideas we have, we want to know from the community because it's their service, where should we start when we're trying to map out the future.

"So this is going to include maybe more frequency, new routes in new areas, different types of service, and upgrades to amenities and the overall rider experience," Murray said.

All workshops will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at the following locations:

Tuesday, March 10, 2026

C. Blythe Andrews Jr. Public Library

2607 E. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Tampa.

Wednesday, March 11, 2026

Everglades University, Tampa Campus

5010 W. Kennedy Blvd., Tampa.

Thursday, March 12, 2026

North Tampa Branch Library

8916 N. Blvd., Tampa.

Tuesday, March 17, 2026

Victor Crist Community Center Complex

14013 N. 22nd St., Tampa.

Thursday, March 19, 2026

Town ’N Country Regional Public Library

7606 Paula Dr., #120, Tampa.

Wednesday, March 25, 2026

HCC SouthShore Campus

551 24th St. NE, Ruskin.

Thursday, March 26, 2026

Brandon Regional Library

619 Vonderburg Dr., Brandon.

Monday, March 30, 2026

Emanuel P. Johnson Recreation Center

5855 S. 78th St., Tampa.

Tuesday, March 31, 2026

Tampa Firefighters Museum

720 E. Zack St., Tampa.

Wednesday, April 1, 2026

Jan Kaminis Platt Regional Library

3910 S. Manhattan Ave., Tampa.