HART will hold workshops to determine the future of its mass transit service
If you take the bus, rideshare or plan to use public transportation in Hillsborough County in the future, the county's transit service wants to hear from you. A series of workshops begins Tuesday night to give riders a chance to give their opinion.
The Hillsborough County Transit Authority wants to get your perspective on how to improve its bus system over the next decade.
It's called Vision 2026. HART is hosting an online survey and 10 in-person meetings for it.
The team is looking at possibly increasing the frequency of stops, new routes and alternatives to the regular bus service.
Donny Murray is HART's manager of community engagement. He said this will help direct the future of their county-wide service.
"We're actually looking to hear from everyone in the county. So whether they are a rider today or maybe just hope to ride in the future, we do want to hear from everyone," he said. "We want to make sure that what we think is what the community wants. If we have a list of 30 different ideas we have, we want to know from the community because it's their service, where should we start when we're trying to map out the future.
"So this is going to include maybe more frequency, new routes in new areas, different types of service, and upgrades to amenities and the overall rider experience," Murray said.
All workshops will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at the following locations:
Tuesday, March 10, 2026
C. Blythe Andrews Jr. Public Library
2607 E. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Tampa.
Wednesday, March 11, 2026
Everglades University, Tampa Campus
5010 W. Kennedy Blvd., Tampa.
Thursday, March 12, 2026
North Tampa Branch Library
8916 N. Blvd., Tampa.
Tuesday, March 17, 2026
Victor Crist Community Center Complex
14013 N. 22nd St., Tampa.
Thursday, March 19, 2026
Town ’N Country Regional Public Library
7606 Paula Dr., #120, Tampa.
Wednesday, March 25, 2026
HCC SouthShore Campus
551 24th St. NE, Ruskin.
Thursday, March 26, 2026
Brandon Regional Library
619 Vonderburg Dr., Brandon.
Monday, March 30, 2026
Emanuel P. Johnson Recreation Center
5855 S. 78th St., Tampa.
Tuesday, March 31, 2026
Tampa Firefighters Museum
720 E. Zack St., Tampa.
Wednesday, April 1, 2026
Jan Kaminis Platt Regional Library
3910 S. Manhattan Ave., Tampa.