HART is looking for volunteers to help improve accessibility for disabled riders

The Hillsborough Transit Authority (HART) is accepting applications for two volunteer positions on its ADA Accessibility Committee.

Committee volunteers help HART comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, and help improve accessibility with their bus lines, the TECO line streetcar system, and more.

Committee members serve for a three-year term. Meetings are held quarterly on the third Thursday from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The deadline to apply is Jan. 5, 2026. You can find the fillable application form and more details on HART's website.

