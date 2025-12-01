© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
HART is looking for volunteers to help improve accessibility for disabled riders

By Daylina Miller
Published December 1, 2025
A new state report says the Hillsborough Area Regional Transportation Authority is effective even though it's underfunded.

Two volunteer positions are open on the transportation organization's ADA Accessibility Committee.

The Hillsborough Transit Authority (HART) is accepting applications for two volunteer positions on its ADA Accessibility Committee.

Committee volunteers help HART comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, and help improve accessibility with their bus lines, the TECO line streetcar system, and more.

ALSO READ: HART gets $32 million federal grant to upgrade aging fleet with CNG buses

Committee members serve for a three-year term. Meetings are held quarterly on the third Thursday from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The deadline to apply is Jan. 5, 2026. You can find the fillable application form and more details on HART's website.

