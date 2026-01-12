About 20,000 fewer abortions were performed in Florida in 2025 than in 2024

More than 44,000 abortions were reported in Florida in 2025, a large drop during the first full year of a law that prevents most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

Data posted on the state Agency for Health Care Administration website showed that 44,206 abortions had been reported as of Jan. 1.

That was down from 64,854 abortions reported in 2024, though it was not immediately clear whether the 44,206 total was a final number for 2025 because of lags in reporting.

A state law took effect in May 2024 that prevents abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, with limited exceptions.

Of the 44,206 reported abortions, 43,920 were performed in the first trimester of pregnancy, while 286 were performed in the second trimester, according to state data.

The largest number of second-trimester pregnancies, 181, were attributed to “fatal fetal abnormality.”