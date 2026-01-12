Movement as medicine: How physical therapy supports health for life

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

On this program, the benefits of movement as a form of medicine.

When used proactively and not solely as a response to injury, physical therapy can offer lifelong benefits by preventing chronic pain, reducing fall risks and helping patients manage illnesses such as cancer.

We examine how physical therapy can support people throughout their lifespan by improving strength and protecting mobility.

The guest is physicial therapist Scott Capozza, with the Smilow Cancer Hospital Survivorship Clinic at Yale Cancer Center and a spokesperson for the American Physical Therapy Association.

Then, after a seemingly fatal diagnosis, Eric Borstein made a conscious decision to fight back through movement.

Bornstein collapsed from a massive right heart failure in 2020 and was diagnosed with pulmonary arterial hypertension. Given just months to live, he began walking laps in the intensive care unit and continued the routine after leaving the hospital.

Nearly four years later, Bornstein has regained significant heart function. Now known as "the Walking Guy," he has logged more than 14,500 miles.

He has become a beacon of hope and advocacy, highlighting the healing power of physical activity, the importance of mental health and the dangers of ignoring symptoms.

The host is Dr. Joe Sirven, a Jacksonville neurologist.

Click on the Listen button above to hear the program.



