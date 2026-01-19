Medical doubt and the long road to a correct diagnosis

On this episode, host Dr. Joe Sirven talks with a pair of patients living with inflammatory bowel disease about the associated challenges, from uncomfortable symptoms to stigma and shame.

One shares her experience navigating ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease and multiple surgeries, including an ostomy. She reveals how public scrutiny, bathroom access and assumptions about "looking sick" affect her emotionally.

Sirven also speaks with a patient who experienced debilitating symptoms for years before receiving a proper diagnosis because he wasn't believed.

Together, they explore how race, gender and bias shape medical care.

Then, Dr. Laura Gabayan, a seasoned emergency room physician, reflects on the importance of self-advocacy and offers guidance for patients who don't feel heard by their medical providers.

After developing unexplained symptoms and being misdiagnosed and dismissed as a patient, Gabayanwas ultimately diagnosed with chronic Lyme disease.

This experience compelled her to confront how often the health care system fails to listen to patients, leading her to study skills she believes will help patients navigate a complex medical system.

The award-winning physician-researcher is the author of "Common Wisdom," in which she shares eight science-based elements of "a meaningful life."

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

Click on the Listen button above to hear the program.

