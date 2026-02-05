Jacksonville University and Mayo Clinic offer new nursing program

Jacksonville University and Mayo Clinic of Florida have announced they will offer a master’s degree program that will help individuals with bachelor’s degrees in other fields transition into nursing.

The Direct Entry Master of Science in Nursing program will begin this fall at Jacksonville University’s Keigwin School of Nursing and Mayo Clinic.

Graduates will be eligible to take the National Council Licensure Examination and begin their careers as registered nurses with advanced preparation in leadership, evidence-based practice and clinical decision-making.

