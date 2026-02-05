© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Jacksonville University and Mayo Clinic offer new nursing program

WUSF | By Max Marbut - Jacksonville Daily Record
Published February 5, 2026 at 9:31 AM EST
Jacksonville University’s Keigwin School of Nursing and Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville are launching a Direct Entry Master of Science in Nursing program beginning this fall.
Jacksonville University
Unlike traditional clinical rotations that move students between multiple facilities, students will be immersed in a concentrated learning environment at Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville.

Jacksonville University and Mayo Clinic of Florida have announced they will offer a master’s degree program that will help individuals with bachelor’s degrees in other fields transition into nursing.

The Direct Entry Master of Science in Nursing program will begin this fall at Jacksonville University’s Keigwin School of Nursing and Mayo Clinic.

Graduates will be eligible to take the National Council Licensure Examination and begin their careers as registered nurses with advanced preparation in leadership, evidence-based practice and clinical decision-making.

Read the rest of this story at the Jacksonville Daily Record, a Jacksonville Today news partner.
