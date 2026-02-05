Measles outbreak reaches 20 cases at Ave Maria University in Collier County

Measles cases have increased to 20 at Ave Maria University in Collier County, officials said.

The Florida Department of Health in Collier County is providing additional resources to monitor for suspected measles cases and minimize further transmission.

The department is working closely with university officials to provide resources on campus after an outbreak was confirmed by university officials this week. This includes pre- and postexposure options.

Individuals who may have been exposed, or who are interested in preventive options, may contact the department. Pre- and postexposure options will be available Monday through Friday at the Naples and Immokalee locations.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of Jan. 29, 588 confirmed cases were reported in the United States this year. Among these, 585 cases were in 17 jurisdictions: Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Kentucky, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin. A total of 3 cases were reported among international visitors.

There have been new outbreaks reported in 2026, and 94% of confirmed cases (550 of 588) are outbreak-associated eight in 2026 and 542 from outbreaks that started in 2025).

For the full year of 2025, a total of 2,267 confirmed* measles cases was reported in the United States. Among these, 2,242 measles cases were reported by 45 jurisdictions: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York City, New York State, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. A total of 25 measles cases were reported among international visitors to the United States.

There were 49 outbreaks reported in 2025, and 89% of confirmed cases (2,020 of 2,267) are outbreak-associate For comparison, 16 outbreaks were reported during 2024 and 69% of cases (198 of 285) were outbreak-associated.

CDC is aware of probable measles cases being reported by jurisdictions. However, the data on this page only includes confirmed cases jurisdictions have notified to CDC.

The CDC reports the cumulative number of measles outbreaks (defined as three or more related cases) that have occurred this year in the U.S.; states have the most up-to-date information about cases and outbreaks in their jurisdictions.

The CDC said the best way to protect against measles is to get the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine. Children may get the measles, mumps, rubella and varicella (MMRV) vaccine instead, which protects against chickenpox, too.

Most people who are vaccinated with MMR or MMRV will be protected for life. Vaccines and high rates of vaccination have made these diseases much less common in the United States.

For more information, see https://www.cdc.gov/measles/signs-symptoms/index.html



