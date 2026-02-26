Florida Blue, Cleveland Clinic Florida face Sunday deadline to reach new contract

Florida Blue customers could lose in-network status with Cleveland Clinic Florida if the two sides fail to reach a new contract by Sunday.

Florida Blue has assured patients coverage is guaranteed through May as talks continue, although Cleveland Clinic Florida warns they “could” be out of network if the deadline passes without a deal.

In respective website statements, the South Florida hospital system and Jacksonville-based insurer say negotiations are ongoing.

“We remain committed to delivering the highest-quality care at an affordable cost — and we hope that Florida Blue joins us in that commitment,” Cleveland Clinic Florida said.

Florida Blue added that there is still time to reach “a fair and sensible new agreement.”

Employer-sponsored coverage, Affordable Care Act marketplace plans and Medicare Advantage would be affected.

Cleveland Clinic said upcoming appointments will be affected, and that patients should contact a representative of the hospital system to discuss scheduling options.

Weston-based Cleveland Clinic Florida operates five hospitals and multiple outpatient centers across Broward, Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, and Indian River counties.

These impasses have become increasingly common as insurers focus on price containment amid rising health care expenses, and hospitals seek higher payments in response to rising costs of care and a competitive Florida market.

If negotiations fail, Cleveland Clinic Florida would become the third major health system in Broward County to go out-of-network for Florida Blue members this year, following Broward Health and Memorial Healthcare System.

“Tremendous progress is being made to resume in-network participation of these other hospitals, physicians and health care facilities in Broward,” Florida Blue said, “and we look forward to sharing the good news once agreements are finalized with these trusted local health care systems.”