Moffitt will be out of network for Humana Medicare Advantage PPO plans

Effective July 1, Moffitt Cancer Center will be out of network for Humana’s Medicare Advantage PPO and HMO plans, the Tampa-based facility announced this month.

The change comes seven months after Aetna’s Medicare Advantage PPO and HMO plans dropped Moffitt from their networks on Dec. 1.

According to Moffitt, both insurers terminated the agreements for “business reasons that are unrelated to the quality of care provided.”

In practice, that language typically signals an impasse in negotiations to renew insurer–provider contracts. These stalemates have become increasingly common as insurers focus on cost containment amid rising health care expenses.

Moffitt is the Tampa Bay region’s only National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center, a distinction that reflects its research portfolio and clinical trial access. Such facilities often command higher reimbursement rates than community hospital systems, a dynamic that can complicate contract negotiations.

On its website, Moffitt said it “did not choose to leave” and the insurers “initiated” the terminations. Neither Humana nor Aetna has publicly commented on the decisions.

For Humana Medicare Advantage members, the change could mean higher out-of-pocket costs, additional authorization requirements or limited coverage for certain treatments depending on plan benefits.

Humana may extend continuity-of-care coverage for some patients in active treatment through late December on a case-by-case basis, Moffitt said.

Moffitt also said it remains in network for several other Medicare Advantage plans offered in Florida.

Some Medicare Advantage plans have out-of-network benefits, allowing patients to visit Moffitt at an additional cost. The cancer center has out-of-network arrangements with many Medicare Advantage insurers hosting PPO plans.

Federal rules allow Medicare Advantage enrollees to switch plans during the current Open Enrollment Period, which ends March 31, with changes taking effect April 1. Information is available at Medicare.gov or by calling 1-800-MEDICARE (633-4227).

Despite the network changes, Moffitt noted that it continues to be designated an “Institute of Excellence” with Aetna.

For more information, go to the insurance page on Moffitt’s website.