Moffitt will be out of network for Humana Medicare Advantage PPO plans

WUSF | By Rick Mayer
Published February 19, 2026 at 5:00 AM EST
large brown building with the word Humana on top
stock.adobe.com
This is the Humana headquarters in Louisville. The insurance company terminated it contract with Moffitt Cancer Center for Medicare Advantage PPO and HMO. The change takes effect July 1, 2026.

That change takes place July 1, seven months after Aetna’s Medicare Advantage PPO and HMO also dropped Moffitt, the region's only NCI-designated comprehensive cancer center.

Effective July 1, Moffitt Cancer Center will be out of network for Humana’s Medicare Advantage PPO and HMO plans, the Tampa-based facility announced this month.

The change comes seven months after Aetna’s Medicare Advantage PPO and HMO plans dropped Moffitt from their networks on Dec. 1.

According to Moffitt, both insurers terminated the agreements for “business reasons that are unrelated to the quality of care provided.”

ALSO READ: Moffitt announces plans to build an outpatient cancer center in Lakeland

In practice, that language typically signals an impasse in negotiations to renew insurer–provider contracts. These stalemates have become increasingly common as insurers focus on cost containment amid rising health care expenses.

Moffitt is the Tampa Bay region’s only National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center, a distinction that reflects its research portfolio and clinical trial access. Such facilities often command higher reimbursement rates than community hospital systems, a dynamic that can complicate contract negotiations.

On its website, Moffitt said it “did not choose to leave” and the insurers “initiated” the terminations. Neither Humana nor Aetna has publicly commented on the decisions.

ALSO READ: Cleveland Clinic Florida advises patients about contract talks with Florida Blue

For Humana Medicare Advantage members, the change could mean higher out-of-pocket costs, additional authorization requirements or limited coverage for certain treatments depending on plan benefits.

Humana may extend continuity-of-care coverage for some patients in active treatment through late December on a case-by-case basis, Moffitt said.

Moffitt also said it remains in network for several other Medicare Advantage plans offered in Florida.

Some Medicare Advantage plans have out-of-network benefits, allowing patients to visit Moffitt at an additional cost. The cancer center has out-of-network arrangements with many Medicare Advantage insurers hosting PPO plans.

ALSO READ: ‘It’s dismal’: Why Florida struggles to diagnose and treat lung cancer early

Federal rules allow Medicare Advantage enrollees to switch plans during the current Open Enrollment Period, which ends March 31, with changes taking effect April 1. Information is available at Medicare.gov or by calling 1-800-MEDICARE (633-4227).

Despite the network changes, Moffitt noted that it continues to be designated an “Institute of Excellence” with Aetna.

For more information, go to the insurance page on Moffitt’s website.
