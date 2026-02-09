© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Drug paraphernalia wouldn't include narcotic tests under a Florida Senate proposal

WUSF | By Tristan Wood - WFSU
Published February 9, 2026 at 11:55 PM EST
Sen. Don Gaetz, the bill's sponsor, say the measure would allow rehab clinics, community health organization and law enforcement to use testing tools to ID dangerous drugs.

The measure says the testing products do not encourage drug use, but instead reduce harm by preventing overdoses and deaths.

Test strips, reagent kits and other products for detecting controlled substances like fentanyl would be decriminalized under a bill moving through the Florida Senate.

The measure (SB 646) would clarify under state law that drug-testing products, when used solely to identify dangerous substances, are not considered drug paraphernalia.

The bill advanced through the Appropriations Committee on Criminal and Civil Justice with an 8-0 vote.

Pensacola Republican Sen. Don Gaetz is sponsoring the bill.

“The bill is narrow, doesn't change any Florida drug law and ensures that drug rehabilitation clinics, community health organizations, individuals and law enforcement may use these basic testing tools to identify dangerous adulterants,” Gaetz said.

The bill says the products do not encourage drug use, but instead reduce harm by preventing overdoses and deaths.

The Senate version has to pass the Fiscal Policy committee before it gets to the full Senate.

The House has yet to act on its version (HB 477).
Tristan Wood - WFSU
