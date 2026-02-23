Can a new kind of medical training fix health care?

On this episode, we look at how a next-generation medical school aims to reshape the future of health care.

New medical schools are emerging nationwide, but how will they train future doctors to address gaps in access, rising costs and health inequities?

Host Dr. Joe Sirven speaks to the founding dean of a groundbreaking program that blends medicine with engineering.

Dr. Sarah Hollingsworth Lisanby, at Arizona State University's John Shufeldt School of Medicine and Medical Engineering, discusses how "physician engineers" could transform care delivery by emphasizing prevention, teamwork and technology that restores the human connection between patient and provider.

In our latter segment, how to prioritize prevention to extend the "health span."

Medicine has long been reactionary, with a focus on treating illness rather than deterring it. But what if the paradigm shifted from crisis management to proactive care?

Dr. David Dodick, Atria's chief science and medical officer, explains how his organization uses a precision, data-driven model to identify metabolic, cardiovascular and neurological risks years before diagnosis, allowing patients to optimize their well-being and live longer, healthier lives.

