Study finds plant-based ‘meats’ offer no benefits for heart health

The term “plant-based” doesn’t necessarily mean a product is healthy.

That’s the conclusion of a massive French study that examined processed plant-based burgers and other meat alternatives often marketed as a healthy alternative to the real thing.

The finding reinforces the idea that one should always view advertising with a jaundiced eye.

Scientists found that ultraprocessed plant-based foods offer no benefit for heart health. That was true even when the products contained otherwise healthy ingredients.

In fact, the study shows that frequent consumers of these foods had a 46% higher risk of coronary heart disease compared with those who weren’t frequent buyers of the products. This suggests that it isn’t all about the nutrients in the foods. Perhaps more important is how manufacturers create them.

Plant-based alternatives to meat have steadily gained popularity, likely driven by health campaigns that have highlighted the health risks associated with meat consumption.

The study tracked 63,000 people for about nine years, monitoring their diet and health outcomes. Researchers say the results are not correlated with minimally processed plant-based products.

The problem with ultraprocessed foods is the added ingredients. These include preservatives to extend shelf life and artificial additives that mimic the taste of real meat.

We already know that other processed foods threaten good health. The difference here is that nobody markets a commercial cupcake or hot dog as being healthy in the same way that plant-based meats are.

There are, unfortunately, no shortcuts to a wholesome diet.