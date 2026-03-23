State University Board of Governors to review Tallahassee hospital's transfer to FSU

The State University System’s Board of Governors will be asked next week to approve the transfer of city-owned hospital assets from Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare to Florida State University.

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Thursday's agenda for the board’s meeting at the University of West Florida in Pensacola calls for authorizing the long-term contract.

This contract includes an investment by FSU of $1.7 billion locally over the next 30 years as part of an asset transfer agreement with Tallahassee.

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On March 11, the Tallahassee City Commission voted 3-2 to approve the transfer, which proponents frame as moving the region’s primary hospital into a full academic health center that will expand health care access across North Florida.

FSU will assume ownership under the agreement, and Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare will operate the hospital under an amended and restated 40-year lease.