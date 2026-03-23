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State University Board of Governors to review Tallahassee hospital's transfer to FSU

WUSF | By News Service of Florida
Published March 23, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
Tallahassee Memorial Hospital
Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare
Tallahassee Memorial Hospital is a 772-bed nonprofit facility in the state capital serving 17 counties in North Florida and South Georgia.

FSU will assume ownership under the agreement, and Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare will operate the hospital under an amended and restated 40-year lease.

The State University System’s Board of Governors will be asked next week to approve the transfer of city-owned hospital assets from Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare to Florida State University.

ALSO READ: Tallahassee City Commission gives final approval to transfer hospital assets to FSU

Thursday's agenda for the board’s meeting at the University of West Florida in Pensacola calls for authorizing the long-term contract.

This contract includes an investment by FSU of $1.7 billion locally over the next 30 years as part of an asset transfer agreement with Tallahassee.

ALSO READ: Tallahassee Memorial sues to evict a patient who won't leave 5 months after discharge

On March 11, the Tallahassee City Commission voted 3-2 to approve the transfer, which proponents frame as moving the region’s primary hospital into a full academic health center that will expand health care access across North Florida.

FSU will assume ownership under the agreement, and Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare will operate the hospital under an amended and restated 40-year lease.
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Health News Florida Health News Floridatallahassee memorial healthcare Florida State UniversityFSUState University System of Florida’s Board of Governors
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