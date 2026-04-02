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Video: As Florida cancer cases climb, some patients seek expertise across state lines

WGCU | By Cary Barbor
Published April 2, 2026 at 11:15 PM EDT
The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center
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Screen grab

Patients with a cancer diagnosis should always get a second opinion, and thanks to advanced technology that opinion could come at someplace like the James Cancer Hospital at Ohio State University.

Cancer is a leading health concern in Florida, which has the second-highest cancer burden in the United States.

The Florida Cancer Data System estimates that up to 145,000 Floridians are diagnosed with the disease annually, with more than 60% of those cases occurring in people 65 and older.

In this television report, WGCU's Cary Barbor explores the search for a second opinion — from more than 1,000 miles away.


Copyright 2026 WGCU

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Health News Florida CancerHealth News Florida
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