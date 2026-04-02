Video: As Florida cancer cases climb, some patients seek expertise across state lines

Cancer is a leading health concern in Florida, which has the second-highest cancer burden in the United States.

The Florida Cancer Data System estimates that up to 145,000 Floridians are diagnosed with the disease annually, with more than 60% of those cases occurring in people 65 and older.

In this television report, WGCU's Cary Barbor explores the search for a second opinion — from more than 1,000 miles away.