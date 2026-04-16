Black maternal mortality remain high in Florida. Groups, hospitals look for change

As Black Maternal Health Week nears an end, some health care workers are shining a spotlight on the disparities that happen in the Black maternal health space and the efforts to change that.

Nationally, Black women are three times more likely to die from a pregnancy-related cause than white women, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In Florida, it's worse.

"The hospital is the place we are supposed to go to give birth. This is the place that we have, for decades and decades, welcomed babies into the world," said Sarah Foster, co-chair of the Central Florida Birth Network. "It feels more like a big gap in understanding or education of what those experiences are going to be once they actually show up in those spaces. It's not what it has been portrayed on social media or in the movies and TV shows."

Across the country, the pregnancy-related morbidity rate is about 24 deaths per 100,000 births, according to a report by the March of Dimes. In Florida, mothers face about 25 deaths. State data shows that in 2023, for Black women, it was 53.3 deaths per 100,000 births.

Florida / Department of Health / Department of Health Florida's maternal mortality review committee 2023.

On Sunday, Foster hosted a community roundtable for Black Maternal Health Week. The presentation featured a midwife, a pediatrician, a mental health professional, as well as doulas and educators sharing their experiences in the black maternal health space.

A common theme each speaker addressed was the importance of shared decision-making and making these decisions in plain language.