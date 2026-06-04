Florida goes a week without a new measles case, according to latest update

Florida went a week without new measles cases, according to the latest data from the state Department of Health.

The state remained at 154 cases over 15 counties this year for the week of May 23-30, according to the department’s online database.

Of those, 107 were in Collier County, with a large portion diagnosed in January and February at Ave Maria University.

The state remains fourth overall for 2026 measles infections, behind South Carolina, Utah and Texas, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Protection.

For the week ending May 29, the CDC reported five new cases nationwide, for a total of 1,983 for 2026. There were 18 U.S. cases the week before.

While cases boomed in Florida for the first two months of the year, reports of measles slowed down to a halt by the start of May. However, the CDC has warned state and local health departments that more cases can be expected in the summer travel season.

Measles is highly contagious and spread through the air, according to the CDC. The disease is especially dangerous for children younger than 5. It was declared eliminated in the U.S. in 2000.

Measles symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, red, watery eyes and fatigue. Measles is often characterized by a spotted rash that appears three to five days after the initial symptoms, according to the health department.

According to the CDC, the best way to prevent measles is with the MMR vaccine.