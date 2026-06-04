Tinnitus impacts jobs for many people. There is therapy than can help

Humanity has sought an effective treatment for tinnitus since ancient Egypt. Luckily, few survive to the present day.

One ancient remedy worked on the assumption that the ear is inhabited by a small animal and that a fight with another creature would drive it out. The supposed cure was to allow smoke from burning snake skins to enter the ear.

This therapy is absurd, of course. But it reflects the desperation for a treatment through the ages.

Now, a study by British researchers shows that repercussions of the physical ailment even extend to the workplace.

Tinnitus is a frustrating condition that causes people to hear sounds that have no external source, often described as ringing, buzzing or humming in the ears. Affecting an estimated 15% of the population, the disorder has no known cure and can range from a minor annoyance to a life-altering problem.

Scientists believe tinnitus develops when the brain compensates for a lack of normal auditory input by creating a "phantom sound" that exists only in the listener's perception.

The British study involved 449 people with tinnitus who had lived with the condition for an average of 12 years. About two out of 10 participants reported that ear ringing had significantly affected their jobs. Some reduced their work hours, quit jobs or struggled to complete tasks they had formerly done with ease. The ringing makes it difficult for many to concentrate.

Scientists, however, offered a road forward.

About 200 study participants completed an eight-week cognitive-behavioral therapy program. This included teaching them relaxation techniques, how to manage their attention, tips on improving sleep and other coping strategies. Such courses are widely available.

Participants had initially rated their tinnitus distress at 52.5 on a 100-point scale. After the therapy, that number fell to 33. Two months later, 75% reported that they no longer had work-related issues due to tinnitus.

Scientists hope the study raises awareness of how ear ringing affects livelihoods. Therapy can work wonders — no burning of snake skins needed.