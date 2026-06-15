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Johnson & Johnson to invest $1 billion in vision operations in Jacksonville

WUSF | By Karen Brune Mathis and Joe Lister - Jacksonville Daily Record
Published June 15, 2026 at 11:48 PM EDT
Johnson & Johnson announced it will invest more than $1 billion in Jacksonville to strengthen its vision operations. It also is building a distribution center near Jacksonville International Airport.
Johnson & Johnson announced it will invest more than $1 billion in Jacksonville to strengthen its vision operations. It also is building a distribution center near Jacksonville International Airport.

With $12 million in city incentives in hand, the company is building a distribution center in Northwest Jacksonville and upgrading its contact lens manufacturing campus in South Jacksonville.

Johnson & Johnson announced Monday that it will invest more than $1 billion in Jacksonville to strengthen its vision operations.

The New Jersey-based healthcare giant said in a news release that it will scale its U.S.-based manufacturing, packaging and distribution capabilities as it builds a Jacksonville distribution center and invests in advanced manufacturing and packaging technologies to add capacity and meet demand for its Acuvue brand contact lenses.

“This investment reinforces our long-standing conviction that advanced manufacturing in the United States is essential to delivering innovative, high quality healthcare solutions to patients at home and around the world,” Joaquin Duato, chairman and CEO of Johnson & Johnson, said in the news release.

Click here to read the rest of this story at the Jacksonville Daily Record, a Jacksonville Today news partner.
Tags
Health News Florida Johnson & JohnsonJacksonvillebusinesscontact lensesHealth News Florida
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