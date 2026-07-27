Armadillos likely behind Florida’s increasing leprosy cases, but doctors say don't worry

Reported cases of leprosy in Florida have been rising over the past several years.

This year, the state saw 17 cases as of July 18. The total from last year was 36, compared to 20 in 2024, 23 in 2023 and eight in 2022.

A local species of armadillo, which carries the bacteria that causes leprosy, may be behind most cases, scientists say.

But the increase doesn’t necessarily mean more people are getting infected with the disease, scientists say.

Awareness of leprosy, also known as Hansen’s disease, and how it’s transmitted has been growing significantly over the past 20 years, which likely led to an ongoing rise in the number of reported cases, said Dr. Norman Beatty, associate professor at the University of Florida.

“We have a clinic here in Gainesville focused on leprosy, and we are identifying new cases each month that have otherwise been either misdiagnosed or they've been having signs and symptoms for years,” he said.

The first signs of leprosy are red lesions on the skin, which are usually located on the abdomen and limbs, Beatty said. The hallmark of the disease is decreased sensation at the site of the infection.

Although most armadillos in Florida are not infected with the bacteria that causes leprosy, many of the cases in the north and central parts of the state come from direct contact with the animal and its habitat, Beatty said. A case in Manatee County is the only one reported so far in the greater Tampa Bay region.

“To stay safe, you would want to avoid directly touching the animal, its carcass or ingesting the animal, as well as avoiding soil that the animal could have been burrowing in or disrupting,” he said. “That's really the best way someone can prevent transmission here in Florida.”

Dr. Sally Alrabaa, professor of infectious disease at the University of South Florida, said knowing the symptoms is essential for an early diagnosis and faster treatment.

“Because it's rare and because it mimics so many other skin conditions, the diagnosis can be missed,” she said.

People should pay attention to any reactions they have after interacting with nature, Alrabaa said. Providing a doctor with that information makes it easier for them to diagnose leprosy, she said.

“Being out and about and being exposed to various animals and such, you kind of have to remember and bring it up to your dermatologist or your practitioner,” she said.

Around 95% of people are naturally immune to leprosy, which affects the skin and the nerves. The disease is curable with antibiotics.

Because there are still ongoing cases to be reported, it’s likely that this year’s total will be higher than last year’s, Beatty said.

However, scientists say there is no reason to be alarmed.

“We truly want to demystify this disease and recognize that it's another infectious disease here in our state that we can treat and recognize as being present,” he said.