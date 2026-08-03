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Locally acquired cases of mosquito-borne dengue reported in Palm Beach, Miami-Dade

WUSF | By Rick Mayer
Published August 3, 2026 at 5:21 PM EDT
Several mosquitos seen in a glass case
Joe Mario Pederson
/
Central Florida Public Media
Aedes aegypti mosquitos in a case at the Orange County Mosquito Control headquarters in Orlando.

The Florida Department of Health offices in both counties said they are working with mosquito control agencies to monitor and respond to the cases.

Florida health officials have confirmed locally acquired cases of dengue fever in Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties, prompting mosquito surveillance and prevention efforts.

The state Department of Health offices in both counties said they are working with their respective mosquito control agencies to monitor and respond to the cases.

The offices did not provide additional details about the individuals who contracted the virus.

Dengue is spread through the bite of an infected female Aedes aegypti mosquito and is not transmitted person-to-person. The mosquito is known for laying eggs that can be dormant for up to eight months until rains come, leading to a population boom.

ALSO READ: Google wants to release 32 million invasive mosquitoes in Florida. Here's why

Officials are urging residents to prevent mosquito bites by using insect repellent, wearing long sleeves and pants when possible, and removing standing water where mosquitoes can breed.

Florida recorded 62 locally acquired dengue cases in 2025, with an unusual concentration in Brevard County, which reported 35 cases — more than half of the state total. Miami-Dade reported 25 locally acquired cases last year.

ALSO READ: Cutting Florida property taxes could take a bite out of mosquito control

Symptoms typically appear within two weeks of a mosquito bite and can include fever, severe muscle and joint pain, and sometimes a rash. The illness often resembles the flu but usually does not cause respiratory symptoms. Patients typically recover within a couple of weeks.

The state health department said it would continue statewide surveillance for mosquito-borne illnesses, including West Nile virus, Eastern equine encephalitis, St. Louis encephalitis, malaria, chikungunya and dengue.

ALSO READ: Less buzzing now, but summer rain will bring a Florida mosquito boom

Residents are encouraged to report dead birds to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Dead birds can be evidence that a mosquito virus is active nearby.
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Health News Florida MosquitoesDengueMosquito-Borne IllnessFlorida Department of Health
Rick Mayer
I’m the online producer for Health News Florida, a collaboration of public radio stations and NPR that delivers news about health care issues.
See stories by Rick Mayer
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