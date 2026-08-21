DeSantis announces cancer grants applications are open, touts increased research dollars

Florida is accepting applications for $70 million in cancer “innovation” funds.

During a press conference in Orlando on Wednesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the availability of cancer innovation grant funds for next year and the latest list of researchers chosen to receive grants.

The governor touted his administration’s focus on increasing cancer research funding during his tenure in office, an interest inspired by first lady Casey DeSantis’ cancer diagnosis and treatment.

DeSantis successfully pushed for increasing funds to the National Cancer Institute Centers Program, created in 2014 by former Gov. Rick Scott and later renamed for Casey DeSantis, who disclosed in October 2021 she had breast cancer. The governor announced she was cancer free in March 2022.

The $127.5 million Casey DeSantis Cancer Research Program provides research dollars to NCI facilities: Moffitt Cancer Center; University of Florida Health Cancer Center; Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center; and Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center.

A push by the DeSantis administration to steer dollars away from the NCI-designated facilities and to a larger number of cancer hospitals and healthcare providers was repeatedly rejected by the Legislature. Although unwilling to go along with the DeSantis push for change, lawmakers did provide for cancer innovation grants as well as money to establish a pediatric cancer research incubator.

In all, DeSantis said Wednesday, that since 2019 when he took office Florida has invested more than $1.4 billion in cancer research and treatment, and funding for cancer research programs increased by more than 175% under his administration.

The American Cancer Society estimates there will be 2,114,850 new cancer cases nationwide in 2026. Also nationwide, the society projects that 626,140 people will die from cancer in 2026. More than 50,000 deaths are projected in Florida.

Although California is projected to have the most new cases with 206,500, Florida is projected to have 183,100 new cases, ranking it second highest in the nation. The cancer society says the biggest caseloads will involve prostate cancer diagnoses (26,970) followed by breast cancer (24,700).

Since 2019, Florida has invested more than $1.4 billion in cancer research and treatment under DeSantis. In fiscal year 2026-27, Florida committed nearly $228 million to cancer research and innovation.

“Gov. DeSantis and first lady Casey DeSantis have shown tremendous leadership in making cancer research a priority in Florida, and I’m incredibly grateful for their continued commitment,” Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo said. “These investments give researchers the freedom to ask important questions, explore new ideas, and follow the evidence wherever it leads.”