FPI report: Florida's public hospitals could lose millions if Amendment 3 passes

A new report from the Florida Policy Institute finds a constitutional measure to cut property taxes could put hundreds of millions of dollars in public hospital funding at risk.

FPI estimates Florida's public hospital districts and health systems could lose $323 million over the next three years if voters approve Amendment 3 on Nov. 3.

The ballot proposal would raise Florida's homestead exemption to $150,000 in 2027 and to $250,000 in 2028 — and could eventually eliminate non-school property taxes on homesteads.

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According to FPI's report, Sarasota Memorial Hospital is projected to lose $15.3 million in property tax revenue in fiscal year 2027-28 and then $ 28.1 million in 2028-29, a total of around $43.4 million over the next three years.

North Broward Hospital District could lose more than $100 million in property tax revenue, while South Broward Hospital District could lose about $2.2 million.

In Miami-Dade, Jackson Health System could lose an estimated $63.7 million in property tax revenue.

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FPI says the losses could mean less access to care, longer wait times, fewer staff and reduced funding for programs serving uninsured and low-income Floridians.

"Our South Florida healthcare systems are already under enormous strain from federal cuts to Medicaid and the ACA marketplace," Dr. Olveen Carrasquillo with Jackson Memorial Hospital said in a press release. "Another major financial hit like Amendment 3 would be untenable for my patients and our community."

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