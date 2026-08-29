First-of-its-kind mobile STI-testing electric vehicle unveiled in South Florida

The AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) has unveiled a first-of-its-kind mobile testing and treatment vehicle in South Florida.

AHF's mobile units used to only do HIV testing. Now "Wellness on Wheels" — as it's being called — is offering a new range of services.

The fully electric vehicle offers testing for STI's and connection to care for people who test positive for HIV. The mobile unit will also offer anytime access to pre-exposure prophylaxis or PrEP via on site tele-health visits.

" Our other units were smaller. We didn't have components like restrooms or lab chairs and things like that to conduct STI and PrEP services. Now this vehicle will have all of those components inside," said Samantha Vega, AHF's deputy director of testing programs.

Contained in a vehicle just larger than an Amazon delivery van is an exam bed, phlebotomy services, a bathroom with sink and toilet, a vaccination, centrifuge and processing area, and a fridge for storage.

Wellness on wheels is free to anyone without insurance, plus people can request the vehicle to set up anywhere in South Florida.

The vehicle is the first of its kind for AHF, and a similar vehicle is expected to roll out in Las Vegas later this year.

READ MORE: Funding for AIDS drug program restored under budget signed by DeSantis

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