Confirmed and probable cases of cyclosporiasis hit 500 in Florida

Cases of cyclosporiasis hit 500 in Florida for the week ending Aug. 29, according to a caseload update provided Thursday by the state health dfepartment.

While the number of confirmed and probable cases rose, the increase was incremental with most of the reported rises as one or two cases.

Miami-Dade had the most cases at 61 and also reported just one new case. Lee County had the second highest number of cases at 42 and reported just one new case from the previous week.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control said illnesses linked to the outbreak began on June 14.

Authorities said iceberg lettuce from Taylor Farms de Mexico was contaminated with Cyclospora, the parasite that causes the illness. Two deaths were reported in Michigan.



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