© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

Confirmed and probable cases of cyclosporiasis hit 500 in Florida

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published September 4, 2026 at 8:27 AM EDT

Miami-Dade had the most cases at 61 and also reported just one new case. Lee County had the second highest number of cases at 42 and reported just one new case from the previous week.

Cases of cyclosporiasis hit 500 in Florida for the week ending Aug. 29, according to a caseload update provided Thursday by the state health dfepartment.

While the number of confirmed and probable cases rose, the increase was incremental with most of the reported rises as one or two cases.

Miami-Dade had the most cases at 61 and also reported just one new case. Lee County had the second highest number of cases at 42 and reported just one new case from the previous week.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control said illnesses linked to the outbreak began on June 14.

Authorities said iceberg lettuce from Taylor Farms de Mexico was contaminated with Cyclospora, the parasite that causes the illness. Two deaths were reported in Michigan.


Copyright 2026 WGCU
Tags
Health News Florida CyclosporiasisFlorida Department of Health
WGCU Staff
WGCU Staff
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now