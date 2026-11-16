The Trump administration is giving states an additional six months before they must begin enforcing new Medicaid work requirements that could result in people losing coverage.

The policy primarily affects adults ages 19 to 64 enrolled through Medicaid expansion.

Under guidance issued Friday by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, states can opt for a transition period through June 30. They would continue assessing whether beneficiaries meet the requirements or qualify for an exemption but would not deny applications or terminate coverage solely because someone failed to satisfy the rules.

During that “hold harmless” period, states would still determine whether beneficiaries meet work requirements but would not have to deny applications or terminate coverage solely because someone failed to satisfy the new rules.

Florida is not affected by the federal requirements because it is among 10 states that have not expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act.

The work requirements, part of last year's "One Big Beautiful Bill," are still scheduled to begin Jan. 1. However, the temporary flexibility is intended to give states more time to update eligibility systems and address implementation challenges.

The option affects states that are preparing to implement Medicaid work requirements approved under this year's federal law. Supporters say the requirements encourage employment and community engagement, while critics argue they could cause eligible people to lose health coverage because of paperwork problems or reporting difficulties.

In announcing the transition policy, federal officials said states may use the six-month period to test systems, conduct outreach and ensure beneficiaries understand what documentation will be required.

CMS made clear that states must be moving toward full implementation of the requirements during the “hold harmless” period.

“States have made real progress, and they’ve been clear with us about what it takes to get this right for beneficiaries — at scale and for the long term,” said Dan Brillman, deputy administrator and director of the Center for Medicaid and CHIP Services.

“If the state can use data to show that someone is working or qualifies for an exclusion, that person should not have to track down paperwork to prove it,” Brillman said in a news release announcing the optional delay. “And when someone needs support, they should know exactly what to do, when to do it, and where to go.”

