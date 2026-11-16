Flights at Tampa International Airport are returning to normal after the nationwide shutdown and flight cancellations.

Only one flight was cancelled at the airport on Monday. John Tiliacos, the airport's chief operating officer, said the incidents' effects were far-reaching.

Steve Newborn / WUSF Public Media John Tiliacos

"Since Friday, late Friday, we've had 332 cancellations here at TPA and 528 delays. So just on the cancellation number alone, that's impacted well over 50,000 travelers," he said.

Tiliacos expects conditions to be normal during the busy Thanksgiving holiday. More than 1 million passengers are expected to go through the airport during the next two weeks.

Thanksgiving is one of the busiest holiday periods of the year. Tiliacos said passengers can expect longer lines at ticket counters and security checkpoints.

"Our busiest day of the holiday period will be the Sunday following Thanksgiving, Nov. 29, when we expect to welcome nearly 90,000 passengers," he said. "And so our strong advice is plan ahead and get to the airport early."

Tiliacos said passengers on domestic flights should get to the airport two hours early, with international travelers coming three hours ahead.

And any passengers hoping to avoid those long delays can choose another way to get through those busy security checkpoints.

Steve Newborn / WUSF Public Media Jen Altieri

It's called Clear. Members can go through their own lane at the baggage check, next to the TSA PreCheck lane.

Jen Altieri is the company's Vice President of Public Affairs.

"What we have now with our e-gates is you can literally walk through in less than three seconds and be able to clear security," she said. "TSA (Transportation Security Administration) allows the gate to open to close and then get into your baggage screening."

"You pull us up on the app. You then get to the curb. You have a concierge and ambassador meet you there, take you to the front of the line, and then you get your coffee on the other side," Altieri said. "It's predictable, and it's honestly what people are expecting in travel these days."

She said Tampa International is the 63rd airport in the nation to use Clear. They have about 8.5 million members nationwide, with about 70,000 in the Tampa Bay area.

Clear costs about $219 per year, and having an airport curbside concierge service costs $99 per trip.