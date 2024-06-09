Pulse Memorial committee to be created with residents, city officials say

It has been almost eight years since the Pulse nightclub shooting and still no permanent memorial has been constructed to remember the 49 people killed on June 12, 2016. However, the city is moving the process along by calling on residents to apply for its Pulse Memorial Advisory Committee.

On Friday, the Orlando City Council announced it's looking for survivors, family members, first responders, healthcare professionals, and community leaders to fill out the 10 to 15-member committee, which will act as an advisory board to the construction of the Pulse Memorial.

“We have spent the last two months talking with approximately 45 family members and survivors along with other community stakeholders about how to structure this process. In a way that feels inclusive, accessible, and transparent,” said Dr. Larry Schooler, head of the memorial process, who was hired by the city in April.

The council is looking for committee members to share technical expertise for the design and engineering of the future memorial.

Schooler said the committee’s main purpose is to give the community a chance to voice its wants and needs, and for that process to be as transparent as possible.

“The committee's meetings will be available to the public to attend either virtually or in person and for committee members and the public to participate in English or Spanish,” Schooler said.

Mayor Buddy Dyer mentioned during the meeting that there is currently no money set aside for the project since the city is unaware of what form the memorial will take.

“Obviously, there is no money that was set aside, there was no money left over from the OnePULSE organization to go towards this,” he said.

After the shooting, the OnePULSE Foundation was founded to create a permanent memorial. A temporary memorial was put in place at the location of the club. It was intended to be in place for two years.

But last year proved to be a tumultuous tipping point for the organization. Barbara Poma, the club’s former owner, stepped down as director of the foundation. In August, OnePULSE terminated its lease with the club property, which then returned ownership back to Poma. In October, the city of Orlando finalized a $2 million purchase of the nightclub property in response to outcries from the community.

In November, OnePULSE announced it would return a $3.5 million property back to Orange County that was intended to be a multi-million-dollar museum. The foundation also announced it would not be returning $3 million in donations, according to a report by FOX 35. Finally, in December, the onePULSE Foundation Board of Directors voted to dissolve the organization.

“I'm heartbroken that we were taken advantage of,” said District 4 Commissioner Patty Sheehan on Friday.

“I really feel that the LGBTQ community the victims and survivors were taken advantage of. And now we have to fix it.”

Applications in English and Spanish can be filled out or printed out at the city’s website. Mailed-in applications are due by June 21st and online applications by June 23.

The first meeting is expected to take place July 22 and it will be open to the public.

