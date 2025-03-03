© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

Historic ship completes first leg of journey on way to Florida to become largest artificial reef

WUSF | By Associated Press
Published March 3, 2025 at 12:21 PM EST
long ship with two large smoke stacks sails pass a shore with several buildings
Royal Caribbean International
/
SS United States Conservancy
In this image taken by Royal Caribbean's Utopia of the Seas cruise liner and supplied to the SS United States Conservancy's social media, the SS United States sails off the Florida coast en route to Mobile, Alabama. The ship arrived in Mobile on March 3, 2025 after a two week trip from Philadelphia.

The SS United States, a 1,000-foot vessel that shattered the transatlantic speed record in 1952, arrived early Monday in Mobile, where it will be prepped for sinking off Florida's Okaloosa County.

The historic, aging ocean liner that Okalossa County plans to turn into the world’s largest artificial reef has completed the first leg of its final voyage.

The SS United States, a 1,000-foot vessel that shattered the transatlantic speed record on its maiden voyage in 1952, arrived early Monday in Mobile, Alabama, nearly two weeks after departing from south Philadelphia’s Delaware River.

The ship was due to arrive at a repair facility in Mobile on Monday. Crews will spend about six months cleaning and preparing the ship before it is eventually sunk off the Destin-Fort Walton Beach coast in the Gulf of Mexico (Gulf of America).

The 1,800-mile move south started on Feb. 19, about four months after a years-old rent dispute was resolved between the conservancy that oversees the ship and its landlord. Plans to move the vessel last November were delayed over U.S. Coast Guard concerns about whether the ship was stable enough to make the trip.

Officials in Okaloosa County in the Panhandle hope the ship will become a barnacle-encrusted standout among the county’s more than 500 artificial reefs and a signature diving attraction that could generate millions of dollars annually in local tourism spending for scuba shops, charter fishing boats and hotels.

Officials have said the deal to buy the ship could eventually cost more than $10 million.

The SS United States was once considered a beacon of American engineering, doubling as a military vessel that could carry thousands of troops. Its maiden voyage broke the transatlantic speed record in both directions when it reached an average speed of 36 knots, or just over 41 mph,

The SS United States became a reserve ship in 1969 and later bounced between various private owners who hoped to redevelop it. They eventually found their plans too expensive or poorly timed, leaving the vessel looming for years on south Philadelphia’s waterfront.
Tags
Local / State shipsartificial reefsOkaloosa County
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Stories
You Count on Us, We Count on You: Donate to WUSF to support free, accessible journalism for yourself and the community.
Donate Now