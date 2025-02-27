FWC officials say they will adopt Trump’s name change to Gulf of America
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission announced it's adopting President Donald Trump’s executive order to change the name for the Gulf of Mexico on maps, documents and other materials.
If you live in Florida, get used to hearing about the Gulf of America.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission announced Thursday it is adopting President Donald Trump’s execuutive order to change the name of the Gulf of Mexico, which has been in place for more than four centuries.
Gulf of America will appear on all maps, documents and other materials for the FWC.
