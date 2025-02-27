© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

FWC officials say they will adopt Trump’s name change to Gulf of America

WLRN Public Media | By Jenny Staletovich
Published February 27, 2025 at 6:09 PM EST
A map featuring the words "Gulf of America" is seen in the Oval Office during an event with President Donald Trump at the White House, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in Washington.
Alex Brandon
/
AP
A map featuring the words "Gulf of America" is seen in the Oval Office during an event with President Donald Trump at the White House, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in Washington.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission announced it's adopting President Donald Trump’s executive order to change the name for the Gulf of Mexico on maps, documents and other materials.

If you live in Florida, get used to hearing about the Gulf of America. 

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission announced Thursday it is adopting President Donald Trump’s execuutive order to change the name of the Gulf of Mexico, which has been in place for more than four centuries.

Gulf of America will appear on all maps, documents and other materials for the FWC.

Copyright 2025 WLRN Public Media

Tags
Politics Gulf of MexicoGulf of AmericaDonald TrumpFlorida Fish And Wildlife Conservation Commission
Jenny Staletovich
Jenny Staletovich has been a journalist working in Florida for nearly 20 years.
See stories by Jenny Staletovich
Related Stories
You Count on Us, We Count on You: Donate to WUSF to support free, accessible journalism for yourself and the community.
Donate Now