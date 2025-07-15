Orlando chooses a Winter Park firm to build Pulse memorial, with slated opening before 2028

The Orlando City Council took two key steps Monday toward the construction of a permanent Pulse nightclub memorial.

With funding help from Orange County and the state – and looking for private contributions – the city plans to demolish the existing structure and design and build the memorial.

Rendering / City of Orlando An artist's rendering shows the planned Pulse nightclub memorial in Orlando. The Angel Ellipse is a walkway with 49 columns honoring the each of victims with rainbow color glass panels.

A gunman opened fire and killed 49 people and injured 53 others at the LGBTQ+ nightclub in the early hours of June 12, 2016.

On Monday, the city council chose Gomez Construction Co. of Winter Park to design and build the memorial over the next couple of years. It was the city's top-ranked firm among three contenders.

The city still has to negotiate and approve an agreement for the design phase. Later, it will approve an agreement for the construction phase.

Rendering / City of Orlando The Pulse memorial conceptual designs from an advisory panel includes a reflection space formed by the footprint of the original building.

Gomez Construction will be working from conceptual designs developed by an advisory committee in coordination with survivors and family members of the 49.

The conceptual design includes a reflection space formed by the footprint of the original building, a survivor's tribute wall, a quiet space for personal reflection where families can leave mementos, an elliptical walkway with 49 columns honoring the victims with rainbow-colored glass panels, a reflection pool, a garden designed to represent hope and healing, and a visitor pavilion.

"[T]hat was one of the darkest days in the history of our community," Mayor Buddy Dyer said Monday. "But, as always, Orlando has responded with love and compassion and unity, and today we take two more steps in recognizing what happened that day."

The next step was to purchase two parcels behind the Pulse site for $1 million. They used to belong to the OnePulse Foundation, but as that troubled nonprofit was disintegrating in 2023, businessman Craig Mateer bought the land for $1 million. Then he held onto it for the city to use for the memorial.

The properties were appraised at $1,235,000, according to city officials.

City Commissioner Patty Sheehan defended the city's and community's response over the nine years since the mass shooting.

"Everyone played a part in helping Orlando heal," she said. "And for those who just want to tear it all down, I say, 'We will not let hatred win. Love wins. We are Orlando united. We are Orlando strong. Orlando unidos. Orlando fuerte. Let's get this done.'

Dyer said the current plans are to complete the memorial by December 2027, but he hopes it can be finished that summer.

