WUSF earns 17 awards in Florida's Sunshine State journalism competition

WUSF won 17 awards Saturday, including 10 first-place honors, in a competition hosted by the Florida chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists.

The Sunshine State Awards are given for journalism produced in 2024.

WUSF.org was named the best news website among all affiliated media organizations.

Matthew Peddie was recognized as the broadcast Anchor Of The Year for his work hosting the Florida Matters public affairs show and the Our Changing State podcast.

And Nancy Guan’s reporting was named a finalist for the NABJ South Florida Diversity Award.

The other awards were in the Radio and Audio division.

The Sunshine State Awards is Florida’s largest journalism contest and recognizes the best writing, photography, and design for both professional and college journalists.

The first-place winners are:



The finalist honors are:

