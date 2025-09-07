WUSF earns 17 awards in Florida's Sunshine State journalism competition
The Sunshine State Awards is Florida’s largest journalism contest and recognizes the best writing, photography, and design for both professional and college journalists.
WUSF won 17 awards Saturday, including 10 first-place honors, in a competition hosted by the Florida chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists.
The Sunshine State Awards are given for journalism produced in 2024.
WUSF.org was named the best news website among all affiliated media organizations.
Matthew Peddie was recognized as the broadcast Anchor Of The Year for his work hosting the Florida Matters public affairs show and the Our Changing State podcast.
And Nancy Guan’s reporting was named a finalist for the NABJ South Florida Diversity Award.
The other awards were in the Radio and Audio division.
The first-place winners are:
- News Website: Carl Lisciandrello, Daylina Miller, Rick Mayer, Gabriella Pinos, WUSF.org collection (one, two, three)
- Anchor of the Year: Matthew Peddie, Host of Florida Matters and Our Changing State
- Education Reporting: Nancy Guan, collection (one, two, three)
- Arts Reporting: Cathy Carter, Carter collection (one, two, three)
- Continuing Coverage or Series: Gabriella Paul, Corporate Buyouts
- Environment, Science & Technology Reporting: Jessica Meszaros, Climate Change Collection
- Public Affairs: Matthew Peddie and Gracyn Doctor, The case for and against partisan school board elections
- Light Feature Reporting: Steve Newborn, In search of bull sharks, where manatees roam
- Serious Feature Reporting: Gabriella Paul, Tampa Bay renters call out ‘unlivable conditions’ under corporate landlords
- General Coverage: Stephanie Colombini, Jessica Meszaros & Kerry Sheridan, Hurricane Helene
- Radio or Audio Newscast: Cathy Carter, All Things Considered, Oct. 9, 2024
The finalist honors are:
- NABJ South Florida Diversity Award: Nancy Guan, collection (one, two, three, four)
- Health Reporting: Stephanie Colombini, Health New Florida collection (one, two, three)
- Light Feature Reporting: Kayla Kissel, From felt to finish: Florida man owns one of the only handmade hat shops in the state
- Light Feature Reporting: Kerry Sheridan, As memories fade, music sustains at a choir pairing Key Chorale singers with community elders
- Serious Feature Reporting: Nancy Guan, Hurricanes left Tampa Bay’s immigrant community reeling. Here’s how some are recovering
- Government, Politics & Election Reporting: Matthew Peddie, Gracyn Doctor, Steve Newborn & Cathy Carter, Vote 2024 Coverage (one, two, three)