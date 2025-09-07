© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
WUSF earns 17 awards in Florida's Sunshine State journalism competition

WUSF | By WUSF Staff
Published September 7, 2025 at 2:30 PM EDT
logo that shows a blue and orange circle with lightning bolt like cut ins
Society of Professional Journalists Florida Chapter
/
Shutterstock
Man reading college or university application or document from school. College acceptance letter or student loan paper. Applicant filling form or planning studies.

The Sunshine State Awards is Florida’s largest journalism contest and recognizes the best writing, photography, and design for both professional and college journalists.

WUSF won 17 awards Saturday, including 10 first-place honors, in a competition hosted by the Florida chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists.

The Sunshine State Awards are given for journalism produced in 2024.

WUSF.org was named the best news website among all affiliated media organizations.

Matthew Peddie was recognized as the broadcast Anchor Of The Year for his work hosting the Florida Matters public affairs show and the Our Changing State podcast.

And Nancy Guan’s reporting was named a finalist for the NABJ South Florida Diversity Award.

The other awards were in the Radio and Audio division.

The first-place winners are:

The finalist honors are:
WUSF Staff
