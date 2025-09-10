© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Delray Beach says LGBTQ+ crosswalk 'unilaterally' removed by state transportation officials

WLRN Public Media | By Sergio Bustos,
Wilkine Brutus
Published September 10, 2025 at 8:36 AM EDT
Delray Beach officials said the Florida Department of Transportation "unilaterally" removed the city's LGBTQ rainbow crosswalk during the early morning hours of Tuesday, September 9, 2025. This photo was taken after FDOT's actions.
Courtesy
/
City of Delray Beach
Delray Beach officials said the Florida Department of Transportation "unilaterally" removed the city's rainbow crosswalk during the early morning hours of Tuesday, September 9, 2025. This photo was taken after FDOT's actions.

City officials said FDOT allowed only 12 hours notice before painting over the crosswalk.

Delray Beach officials said the Florida Department of Transportation "unilaterally" removed the city's LGBTQ rainbow crosswalk early Tuesday morning.

City officials said FDOT gave the city only 12 hours notice before painting over the crosswalk.

Delray Beach officials said the Florida Department of Transportation "unilaterally" removed the city's LGBTQ rainbow crosswalk on Tuesday, September 9, 2025. This photo was taken before FDOTs' action.
Courtesy
/
City of Delray Beach
Delray Beach officials said the Florida Department of Transportation "unilaterally" removed the city's LGBTQ rainbow crosswalk on Tuesday, September 9, 2025. This photo was taken before FDOT's action.

"This immediate action by FDOT did not allow the city commission the opportunity to review the order as an elected government body and decide how to move forward," Delray Beach city officials said in a statement.


"By acting outside of its process, FDOT disregarded the City's good-faith efforts to follow established procedures," they said. "While FDOT's action cannot be undone, Delray Beach remains steadfast in its commitment to unity, respect and the fundamental human rights that belong to every member of our community."

Previously, the city was given a deadline of Sept. 2 to comply — or face forced removal by Florida transportation officials, as well as possible fines and withholding of state funds. The deadline had been extended after the city appealed to FDOT.

Delray Beach officials have been defiant, arguing the street art honors its local LGBTQ community, and insisted it did not pose a threat and was installed with safety already in mind.

Following an edict from the U.S. Transportation Department, the state agency said it has a duty "to ensure the safety and consistency of public roadways and transportation systems."

"That means ensuring our roadways are not utilized for social, politica, or ideological interests," FDOT said.
Copyright 2025 WLRN Public Media
Sergio Bustos
Wilkine Brutus
Wilkine Brutus is a multimedia journalist for WLRN, South Florida's NPR, and a member of Washington Post/Poynter Institute’ s 2019 Leadership Academy. A former Digital Reporter for The Palm Beach Post, Brutus produces enterprise stories on topics surrounding people, community innovation, entrepreneurship, art, culture, and current affairs.
See stories by Wilkine Brutus
