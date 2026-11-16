Hillsborough tests a new way to send emergency alerts: Through amateur radio operators

The Hillsborough County Office of Emergency Management tested out a new method of emergency communications in times of crisis in case typical ways like cell towers and landlines fail.

The Amateur Radio Emergency Service, or ARES, is based at a tower in Dover and was built as a backup for the county’s Brandon location.

Jerry Stickney, with Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, said safety plans like this are necessary for emergencies that limit access to the primary site.

“It's so important to have another place (where) you can continue to serve the community, to serve our citizens, and not have any big steps and stops along the way,” Stickney said.

The service is run mostly by volunteers. On Thursday, they ran a test operation: transferring a message that requested another portable amateur radio setup designed for emergency communications, called a go-kit, be sent to a fire station.

The team had to transfer the message to another one of the five teams stationed around the county’s alternate emergency operations complex. The message would keep getting transmitted until the chain was complete.

Two of the people who came into help were Ken and Janet Watts. The couple are licensed ham radio operators and were part of the second team in the test.

“We got set up with the antenna and the go box, and here we are operating all under our own steam. When this broke down, ham radio is always redundant, so we moved over to the mobile unit in the car to get the message through,” Ken Watts said.

Hillsborough County Emergency Coordinator volunteer Bill Miller has been involved with amateur radio for around 46 years and says he’s seen the positive impact it’s had on communities.

He says the systems can be used to alert family members of their loved ones' status when other forms of communication are down — like during recent storms throughout the state.

“And during the bad storm down in Sarasota, and even last week out in the Panhandle, we moved messages through the system, health and welfare messages for people,” Miller said. “They could let their families know they were all right.”

Miller says he is grateful for ARES and similar services.

“So having that ability to have options to be able to support all of our partners in a different aspect through amateur radio is a massive, massive, incredible thing to have … here in Hillsborough County.”

Hillsborough County hopes to continue reaching the next generation with their amateur radio program, which teaches both experienced operators as well as beginners about emergency operations.