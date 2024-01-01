John Davis
John Davis has been a full-time Reporter/Producer for WGCU since 2009. He is the local host for NPR
-
Florida's public health officials are giving their own COVID booster recommendation — saying only those over 65 should get the shot. Some health systems in the state are following CDC guidance.
-
As public schools in Lee County begin reopening this week for the first time since Hurricane Ian, the district’s counseling and mental health services teams are working to help students and staff reintegrate.
-
Gov. Ron DeSantis, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, and Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno addressed Pine Island residents' concerns for their safety following catastrophic impacts of Hurricane Ian.
-
It limits the federal government’s regulatory authority to force power plants to shift away from generating power through fossil fuels.
-
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the veto of controversial SB 2508, a Lake Okeechobee water supply bill that environmental advocates strongly opposed.
-
Eligible workers include law enforcement officers, firefighters, 911 operators, teachers, daycare workers and all manner of healthcare workers.
-
Federal loans available for Southwest Florida residents and businesses impacted by January tornadoesThe U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has approved Florida’s request for a disaster declaration stemming from tornadoes that touched down in Southwest Florida in January. The declaration opens the door for impacted residents and businesses to apply for SBA disaster loans.
-
DeSantis says the funds will local officials prepare for the impacts of major storms.
-
DeSantis noted that the tornadoes disproportionately impacted the homes of vulnerable seniors.
-
Bill sponsor, Sen. Jim Boyd, R-Bradenton, said addressing unscrupulous contractors and litigation costs are key to reducing property insurance rates.