Breaking down DeSantis' annual address on the 'free state of Florida'

Florida’s 2025 legislative session is underway. Top issues Floridians can expect to hear lawmakers debate over the next two months include immigration, gun laws, housing and insurance.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis began the session with his annual speech laying out his vision for the state. The Democrat rebuttal came from House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell of Tampa.

In this episode, we break down the governor’s speech with veteran political journalist William March and Meghan Bowman, who is part of WUSF’s Your Florida government reporting team.

“The sturdy foundation of American principles is the guide that the free state of Florida must never abandon,” DeSantis said. “We have stood in the breach and protected our people from noxious ideologies and trendy but empty social fads. We chose freedom over fear. We chose education over indoctrination. We have chosen law and order over rioting and disorder.”

The governor spoke for about 30 minutes on immigration, gun laws, education and property taxes.

March said that the biggest takeaway is how the governor portrayed Florida as the leading state in the nation in many ways: combatting illegal immigration, economic development and jobs, government frugality, and defeating woke ideology.

"He said the free state of Florida is the leader among states anti-illegal immigration measures. It's really hard not to see that as the precursor to a campaign theme in his next run for president," March said. "What he's saying is, ‘I made Florida the best state in the nation. I'll do the same thing for the nation as a whole.’ It's going back to make him the Make America Florida theme of his, of his unsuccessful 2024 campaign.”

