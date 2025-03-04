© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida Matters

Breaking down DeSantis' annual address on the 'free state of Florida'

By Gracyn Doctor,
Matthew Peddie
Published March 4, 2025 at 6:30 PM EST
Gov. Ron DeSantis
Gov. Ron DeSantis touched on several issues during his State of the State address to the joint legislative session in Tallahassee on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.

On this episode of "Florida Matters," we discuss Gov. Ron DeSantis' State of the State address to the Legislature. Topics he covered during the half-house speech included immigration, gun laws, education and property taxes.

Florida’s 2025 legislative session is underway. Top issues Floridians can expect to hear lawmakers debate over the next two months include immigration, gun laws, housing and insurance.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis began the session with his annual speech laying out his vision for the state. The Democrat rebuttal came from House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell of Tampa.

In this episode, we break down the governor’s speech with veteran political journalist William March and Meghan Bowman, who is part of WUSF’s Your Florida government reporting team.

“The sturdy foundation of American principles is the guide that the free state of Florida must never abandon,” DeSantis said. “We have stood in the breach and protected our people from noxious ideologies and trendy but empty social fads. We chose freedom over fear. We chose education over indoctrination. We have chosen law and order over rioting and disorder.”

RELATED: Read transcript of DeSantis' 2025 State of the State address

The governor spoke for about 30 minutes on immigration, gun laws, education and property taxes.

March said that the biggest takeaway is how the governor portrayed Florida as the leading state in the nation in many ways: combatting illegal immigration, economic development and jobs, government frugality, and defeating woke ideology.

"He said the free state of Florida is the leader among states anti-illegal immigration measures. It's really hard not to see that as the precursor to a campaign theme in his next run for president," March said. "What he's saying is, ‘I made Florida the best state in the nation. I'll do the same thing for the nation as a whole.’ It's going back to make him the Make America Florida theme of his, of his unsuccessful 2024 campaign.”

Hear the full recap and analysis in the media player above.

Florida Matters Ron DeSantis2025 Florida LegislatureImmigrationGun ControlEducationTaxes
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF’s weekly public affairs show Florida Matters, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
