We're halfway through Florida's 2025 legislative session. Time to catch up

We’re halfway through the annual 60-day legislative session, where Florida lawmakers gather in Tallahassee to hash out laws that affect everything from the taxes you pay to how early your kids have to get up to make it to school on time.

At the start of the session, you heard from WUSF’s Your Florida team. Reporters Meghan Bowman and Douglas Soule are keeping tabs on the Legislature and talking with you and your neighbors across Tampa Bay about issues you think are important.

In this episode, Douglas and Meghan catch you up, with lawmakers debating things like gun legislation and proposed changes to the constitutional amendment process. And you’ll hear the latest on whether we’ll have a new state bird.

We start off talking about tug-of-war over property taxes. Lawmakers and the governor want to cut taxes, but they disagree over how to do it.

You can listen to the full episode in the media player above.