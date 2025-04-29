A bridge and a bus: A look at transportation around Tampa Bay

When Manatee County got rid of bus fares, ridership went up. And it’s not the only place in Tampa Bay where more people started taking the bus after fares went away.

Hillsborough County made its most popular bus route – from downtown Tampa to the University of South Florida – free for this year, and ridership is way up.

Later in this episode of Florida Matters, you’ll hear why Manatee County says it makes sense to get more people on the bus, even when not collecting fare revenue.

And you’ll get caught up on some of the latest transportation news from around the greater Tampa Bay region. Hear why the Cross-Bay Ferry is sailing for the last time, and about Tampa International Airport’s animal problem.

But first, have you driven the new Howard Frankland bridge yet?

The Howard Frankland Bridge re-opening

The bridge reopened in March. It’s built higher so it can withstand storm surge like what happened during last year’s hurricanes. And it includes pedestrian and bike lanes. Next year, express lanes will open, adding more capacity to the bridge.

WUSF’s Sky Lebron caught up with historian Rodney Kite Powell, with the Tampa Bay History Center, on top of the bridge, before it reopened to traffic.

Kite Powell reflected on the original bridge, which opened in 1960, during a post-war population boom.

The new bridge coincides with another population boom that kicked off during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lebron spoke with Powell at the Howard Frankland bridge, before the bridge reopened to traffic last month.

No bus fares around Tampa Bay

If you’ve hopped on the Route 1 bus from the University of South Florida to downtown Tampa lately, you might have noticed something different. You no longer have to search through your wallet or handbag for your smartcard to pay for the ride once you get on.

"When the word circulates – 'free' – everybody’s going to find out. You don't have to advertise that because it’s going to be word of mouth,” said Alfred Eady, a driver with Hillsborough Area Regional Transit (HART).

The County has made the already popular Route 1 free for 2025. The goal is to boost ridership and cut down on delays.

Justin Willits is HART’s former director of planning and scheduling. He said ridership jumped from 3,300 a week in December to 5,000 a week in February.

"It really shows a real appetite for transit in this community, in this corridor, and what's possible when you invest in really great frequent service.”

Sky Lebron / WUSF Justin Willits with HART says with no payment system needed, the buses can board 40-50 people as if they’re boarding 20-25 people. Because of that, on-time performance has increased by 8-10%.

Hillsborough’s not the only county doing away with fares to boost ridership. Manatee County tried it out for 18 months across all county bus routes. In May last year, when the pilot ended, they decided to make it permanent.

Kevin Hoyt is the transit division manager for Manatee County. He says it’s not just about getting more people on the buses. It also makes it safer for drivers.

“It increases ridership, no matter what agency is allowing free fares. But the one key point is a safety measure,” he said. “It's big around the nation about driver disputes with fare disputes, and since implementing free fare, there's absolutely zero fare disputes between the customer and the operator itself.”

He also says the county is aiming to double its yearly bus ridership from 1.5 to 3 million riders.

What they want more than a free ride on a bus to nowhere is just a trip that is going to be meaningful and take them where they need to go. Kea Wilson, Senior editor, Streetsblog USA

The idea of fare-free transit has been around for a while. To get a sense of how it’s being used in other parts of the United States, Florida Matters spoke to Kea Wilson, senior editor with Streetsblog USA, a news site founded in 2006 that covers the movement to end car dependency and improve biking, walking, and transit in America.

While there are many reasons people support or oppose fare-free bus rides, the one thing she sees is that people who ride the bus just want to be able to get to where they’re going.

“The argument that we see is that low-income riders, what they want more than a free ride on a bus to nowhere is just a trip that is going to be meaningful and take them where they need to go, and they would rather pay a little bit of their income for that rather than the opposite,” Wilson said.

The Cross-Bay Ferry

There are other ways to get around in the Tampa Bay region besides the bus.

If you’re in Ybor City, you could hop on the trolley. And you can ride the Cross Bay Ferry from St. Petersburg to Tampa — at least until the end of April.

Hillsborough County commissioners voted to end the almost decade-long Cross-Bay Ferry service.

WUSF’s Kylie Petracek said this is because the ferry owners, a private company named HMS Ferries, filed for bankruptcy. They were planning to double the travel time by adding a new ship, but the Hillsborough County commissioners voted to end the contract with the group, five months before it was scheduled to end.

The Cross-Bay Ferry docks for good at the end of the month.

City of Tampa / Courtesy The Cross-Bay Ferry, a service that started in 2016, will dock for good in a few days.

I-4 Expansion

If you spend any time on I-4, you’re probably familiar with the six miles or so from Davenport to Disney.

And there’s good news for drivers. This week, an additional lane opened in either direction on that often gridlocked stretch of the interstate to ease congestion.

Governor Ron DeSantis talked about the project during a press conference in Kissimmee a couple of weeks ago. He said it would improve connectivity and mobility in what he called the “dreaded I-4 corridor.”

“What good does it do to break ground 10 years from now? We need to be breaking ground and bringing these projects to fruition now. And that's exactly what this initiative is doing," DeSantis said.

It’s not the only effort to make traffic run a bit smoother on I-4. Other improvements on the way include adding general use and express lanes, resurfacing the road, and other safety measures along a 14-mile stretch from US-27 to World Center Drive.

Suncoast Parkway

Drivers on I-4 may be happy about an extra lane or two. But plans to build a new interchange as part of a Suncoast Parkway widening project are upsetting some people who live near the parkway.

WUSF’s Steve Newborn reports that the northbound traffic has been backing up for several years in the parkway as it narrows to two lanes north of Van Dyke Road.

He says state transportation planners want to widen the Parkway in both directions to three lanes, from Van Dyke Road to State Road 52. There have been over 100 accidents reported on that stretch from 2018 to 2022.

Still, residents aren’t excited about the project.

Odessa resident Kayem Shaukat spoke during a virtual public hearing.

“We at Bexley are strongly against any interchange at Rangeland Boulevard because Bexley is a small residential community, and it's built on the concept of natural trails, biking, [and] pedestrian lifestyle,” he said.

Florida Department of Transportation Traffic builds north of Van Dyke Road on the Suncoast Parkway

Tampa International Airport’s Animal Problem

WUSF's Lily Belcher explains how airport officials are responding to the dangerous run-ins some planes have had with wildlife.

She said birds are the primary invaders, but bats and coyotes are also an issue.

“Tampa, international officials were told by the FAA to deal with the wildlife hazards near the airport at the beginning of this month, after 141 reported wildlife strikes by planes last year,” Belcher said.

Tampa International Airport spokesperson Joshua Gillen said they're considering ways to manage nearby animals.

“Wildlife is always an issue, especially birds. And birds do fly through the same space that the airplanes do, and unfortunately, impediments or collisions do happen," Gillen said.

