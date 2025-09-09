© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida Matters

Meet the man behind Tampa International Airport's popular social media feed

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorAmelie Horace
Published September 9, 2025 at 6:30 PM EDT
a man wearing a blue polo shirt smiles on a sunny day
Amélie Horace
/
WUSF
C.J. Johnson runs Tampa International Airport's wildly popular social media accounts

On "Florida Matters" this week, hear from the guy behind Tampa International Airport's popular social media accounts. Plus, there are new rules for beginner drivers and learn what it takes to train a service dog.

If you follow Tampa International Airport's social media accounts, you may have chuckled seeing posts about Phoebe the flamingo. Or maybe you're a fan of snappy commentary, like saying how TIA is in Albania in all caps.

Whatever your vibe, have you ever wondered who is responsible for the posts?

Well, on "Florida Matters," we got to talk with the guy behind the airport's wildly popular social media feed: C.J. Johnson. His cheeky Instagram posts are often funny — but there’s more to them than just entertainment.

Plus, there are new rules for people applying to get their learner's permit in Florida that aim to make it safer for teen drivers. WUSF’s Meghan Bowman and Pasco County tax collector Mike Fasano join "Florida Matters" to explain.

And have you ever wondered what it takes for a dog to become a service animal? Meet dog trainer Katie Baker with Dogs Inc. of Bradenton and her service dog in training, Star.

You can listen to the full episode in the media player above.

Florida Matters Tampa International Airportservice dogs
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF’s weekly public affairs show Florida Matters, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for "Florida Matters," my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
