Meet the man behind Tampa International Airport's popular social media feed

If you follow Tampa International Airport's social media accounts, you may have chuckled seeing posts about Phoebe the flamingo. Or maybe you're a fan of snappy commentary, like saying how TIA is in Albania in all caps.

Whatever your vibe, have you ever wondered who is responsible for the posts?

Well, on "Florida Matters," we got to talk with the guy behind the airport's wildly popular social media feed: C.J. Johnson. His cheeky Instagram posts are often funny — but there’s more to them than just entertainment.

Plus, there are new rules for people applying to get their learner's permit in Florida that aim to make it safer for teen drivers. WUSF’s Meghan Bowman and Pasco County tax collector Mike Fasano join "Florida Matters" to explain.

And have you ever wondered what it takes for a dog to become a service animal? Meet dog trainer Katie Baker with Dogs Inc. of Bradenton and her service dog in training, Star.

You can listen to the full episode in the media player above.