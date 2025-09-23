© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Florida Matters

The future of Florida's coral reefs and more

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorAmelie Horace
Published September 23, 2025 at 6:30 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Scuba diver swimming over coral
Katey Lesneski
/
NOAA
Heat affects corals by breaking down their relationship with the microscopic algae living inside them. When waters are too warm the corals expel the algae and turn white, a process called bleaching.

On this episode of "Florida Matters," we discuss how the future of Florida's corals hangs in the balance, HOA-issued speeding citations are raising privacy concerns in Sarasota and more.

If you’ve ever received a speeding ticket, it was probably issued by a state trooper, a police officer, or the city or county where you were snapped speeding.

But have you ever gotten one from a Homeowners Association?

ALSO READ: HOA or Big Brother? Suncoast neighborhoods use controversial technology to fine speeders

Josh Salman of the non-profit newsroom Suncoast Searchlight talks about how some neighborhood associations in Sarasota are issuing their own speeding citations, and why that’s raising concerns about privacy.

Also in this episode

Developers and environmental groups aren’t always on the same page in Florida.

We’ll talk with Tampa Bay Times reporter Jack Prator. He tells the story of how a company accused of destroying a local wetland asked conservation advocates to help make its case.

And remember the ocean heatwave that devastated Florida’s coral reefs a couple of years ago? Scientists have been working to rescue the corals and rebuild the reefs.

You’ll hear from Keri O’Neil, director and senior scientist of the Florida Aquarium's coral conservation program. O'Neil's on the front lines of coral restoration, and she talks about the threat to Florida corals and what gives her hope for the future.

You can listen to the full episode in the media player above.

Tags
Florida Matters Coral ReefsFlorida AquariumFlorida Homeowners
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF’s weekly public affairs show Florida Matters, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for "Florida Matters," my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
See stories by Amelie Horace