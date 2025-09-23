The future of Florida's coral reefs and more

If you’ve ever received a speeding ticket, it was probably issued by a state trooper, a police officer, or the city or county where you were snapped speeding.

But have you ever gotten one from a Homeowners Association?

ALSO READ: HOA or Big Brother? Suncoast neighborhoods use controversial technology to fine speeders

Josh Salman of the non-profit newsroom Suncoast Searchlight talks about how some neighborhood associations in Sarasota are issuing their own speeding citations, and why that’s raising concerns about privacy.

Also in this episode

Developers and environmental groups aren’t always on the same page in Florida.

We’ll talk with Tampa Bay Times reporter Jack Prator. He tells the story of how a company accused of destroying a local wetland asked conservation advocates to help make its case.

And remember the ocean heatwave that devastated Florida’s coral reefs a couple of years ago? Scientists have been working to rescue the corals and rebuild the reefs.

You’ll hear from Keri O’Neil, director and senior scientist of the Florida Aquarium's coral conservation program. O'Neil's on the front lines of coral restoration, and she talks about the threat to Florida corals and what gives her hope for the future.

You can listen to the full episode in the media player above.