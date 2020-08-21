-
As lawmakers begin their 60-day session on Jan. 9, at least a dozen bills have been filed in response to complaints about homeowners' associations.
The proposals aim to add homeowner protections with the goal of reining in overzealous organizations
Floridians are bracing for additional rate hikes as they are already paying higher monthly payments than homeowners in other states.
There's a high-stakes tug of war over new homes. Many people who signed contracts before houses were built now are scared to buy them. Builders don't want them to back out and are keeping deposits.
For many people struggling to afford rent in Tampa, owning a home could provide more space, more stability and sometimes even a lower monthly cost.But a…
Residents of Tampa’s University Area will have more options for affordable housing in the coming months.Dozens of new houses will be rented out for $600…
A Florida judge is ordering the state agricultural department to immediately pay residents their share from a class-action lawsuit filed after the state...
Thousands of Florida homeowners who had healthy citrus trees cut down by the state are finally going to get paid for their losses.Gov. Rick Scott on…
Florida’s Office of Insurance Regulation on Friday approved most of the changes requested by Citizens Property Insurance.The new rates will go into effect…