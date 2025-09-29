© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Waiting on the Rays sale, wrestling's Tampa roots and the end of remote work

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorAmelie HoraceLily Belcher
Published September 29, 2025 at 1:14 PM EDT
Rays outfielder Chandler Simpson makes a leaping catch on a fly ball from Toronto Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025, in Tampa.
A new daily talk show, “Florida Matters: Live & Local," has debuted on WUSF 89.7.

For more than two decades, “Florida Matters” brought newsmakers and others to your radio for a half-hour each week. Well, now an hour of “Live & Local” will air Monday through Thursday at noon.

In addition to interviewing studio guests, host Matthew Peddie will take calls and emails so you can be part of the discussion.

On the premiere, we get into the latest on the Tampa Bay Rays, then tag up to talk about pro wrestling’s place in local culture.

Rays’ sale rounds third, heads home

We may hear about the deal being finalized at any moment. But the end of Stuart Sternberg’s tenure comes with plenty of questions. Such as, why sell now? And what does this mean for the team’s future in Tampa Bay? Our guests have been covering every twist, from the yearslong quest to replace Tropicana Field to the hurricane that led to the end of the Sternberg era.

GUESTS:

  • Colleen Wright, Tampa Bay Times reporter
  • Steve Newborn, WUSF reporter

Our deep rasslin’ roots

Pro wrestling has a big following and long history in the area. Why is that? To learn more, we chat with two former wrestlers who live locally, Titus O’Neil (real name Thaddeus Bullard) and Jody Simon. O’Neil turned to the ring after playing football at the University of Florida and went on to become an ambassador for World Wrestling Entertainment. Simon was a legacy performer (his dad was “The Great” Malenko), who started in sweaty, smoky Fort Homer Hesterly Armory before grappling with World Championship Wrestling.

GUESTS:

  • Titus O’Neal, former professional wrestler and Tampa Bay area philanthropist
  • Jody Simon, former professional wrestler (as Joe Malenko)

The great office comeback

How do you feel about ditching remote work? Are you fighting for desk space? Dueling with traffic? What does returning to our workstations mean for the Bay area? To answer those questions and more, we turn to an economics expert from UTampa.

GUEST:

  • Abby Hall, University of Tampa associate professor of economics

Matthew Peddie
I am the host of Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, WUSF’s weekly public affairs show Florida Matters, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for "Florida Matters," my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
Lily Belcher
Lily Belcher is a WUSF Rush Family Radio News intern for fall of 2025.
