Electric bill horror, having a Heatwave, highway havoc, and Oktoberfest Tampa style

Electric rates are going up across the country, and especially in Florida. In addition, Tampa Electric customers paid the highest average electricity rates in the state in June. We look into driving those costs. Also, a Tampa Bay Sun soccer club, highway chaos and Tampa’s twist on Oktoberfest.

Why is my power bill so high?

(0:00) Dreading your latest electric bill? You’re not alone. Tampa Electric, Duke Energy and FPL are topping the state’s charts for highest bills, leaving families scrambling. We sit down with an Earthjustice lawyer to break down what’s driving costs, whether hurricane recovery claims hold up and what steps could bring relief now.

Bradley Marshall, attorney with Earthjustice, an environmental law nonprofit

Here comes the Sun fan club

(12:04) There’s nothing like the energy of being at a game. But what do you do when your team is just getting started? We talk with the founder of the Heatwave, fan club for the Tampa Bay Sun, the area’s first pro women’s soccer team and inaugural USL Super League champions. She shares how the Heatwave started, the rituals and chants that bring the crowd to life, and how anyone can join the fun.

Lizzie Weiderecht, founder of the Tampa Bay Sun fan club

“Malfunction Junction” makeover

(21:04) Driving on the interstates through downtown Tampa this weekend? Expect closures and detours on I-4 and I-275 as crews install steel girders for a new exit ramp. Yes, there will be delays and frustration, but WUSF’s Sky Lebron explains why patience is key and what this milestone means for the 200,000 vehicles that use the interchange daily.

Sky Lebron, WUSF reporter and host of the Bay Blend podcast

Tampa raises a stein

(36:04) You might know Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla, but have you heard of the Krewe of Oktoberfest Tampa? The group’s co-founder sits in to talk about the 16th annual festival. From beer to culture, she explains the city’s twist on the Bavarian bash and what visitors need to know before they go.

