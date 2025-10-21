© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Art image says Florida Matters Live & Local inside a round quote box
Florida Matters Live & Local

Can't find a primary care physician? A classic story comes to TV and staying social on the wagon

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorAmelie HoraceLily Belcher
Published October 21, 2025 at 1:50 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Female doctor arms make medic procedure closeup. Physical cure arterial beat exam tool nurse control and consult healthy lifestyle diagnosis therapeutist practice heal problem reception concept
Ivan-balvan
/
iStockphoto

Finding a primary care physician in Florida can be a real challenge these days. With a growing shortage of health care workers, many people are wondering how to get the care they need.

On "Florida Matters, Live & Local," we’ll talk with experts about practical ways to begin your doc search, alternatives like urgent care and telemedicine, and what you can do if you can’t get an appointment.

Later, we’ll switch gears and talk about something a little different: the beloved Florida novel "A Land Remembered" is being adapted for television. We’ll chat with two of the people making the series about what fans can expect from the adaptation.

Then, for those wanting to cap the bottle for good, we’ll hear from a sober influencer about how to keep your social life vibrant without a drink in hand.

Doctor needed stat!

(0:00) Florida is facing a growing shortage of doctors, and it’s expected to get worse before it gets better. We’ll talk with a local physician and a health policy expert about what that means for finding a doctor — or getting timely care from a specialist.

GUESTS:

  • Scott Darius, Florida Voices for Health executive director
  • Dr. Jennifer Caputo-Seidler, local physician

“A Land Remembered”

(21:04) It’s a classic piece of fiction about a family that settles in Florida’s inland scrub to evade the Civil War. Well, now the beloved story is coming to TV, and we’ll talk with two of the people making that happen. Interested in joining the cast? Here’s how.

GUESTS:

  • Todd Wiseman Jr., director
  • Christa Boarini, producer

Sober but social

(36:02) You’ve probably heard of dry January and sober October. Maybe you gave up booze for a month or two. But how do you ditch alcohol and keep your social life? We’ll talk with a sober influencer about balancing health and fun.

GUEST:

  • Abby Conrad, nonalcoholic influencer

Tags
Florida Matters Live & Local Doctor ShortageDoctorsPhysiciansTelevisionBooksArtAlcohol
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, WUSF’s weekly public affairs show Florida Matters, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for "Florida Matters," my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
See stories by Amelie Horace
Lily Belcher
Lily Belcher is a WUSF Rush Family Radio News intern for fall of 2025.
See stories by Lily Belcher