Can't find a primary care physician? A classic story comes to TV and staying social on the wagon

Finding a primary care physician in Florida can be a real challenge these days. With a growing shortage of health care workers, many people are wondering how to get the care they need.

On "Florida Matters, Live & Local," we’ll talk with experts about practical ways to begin your doc search, alternatives like urgent care and telemedicine, and what you can do if you can’t get an appointment.

Later, we’ll switch gears and talk about something a little different: the beloved Florida novel "A Land Remembered" is being adapted for television. We’ll chat with two of the people making the series about what fans can expect from the adaptation.

Then, for those wanting to cap the bottle for good, we’ll hear from a sober influencer about how to keep your social life vibrant without a drink in hand.

Doctor needed — stat!

(0:00) Florida is facing a growing shortage of doctors, and it’s expected to get worse before it gets better. We’ll talk with a local physician and a health policy expert about what that means for finding a doctor — or getting timely care from a specialist.

GUESTS:



Scott Darius, Florida Voices for Health executive director

Dr. Jennifer Caputo-Seidler, local physician



“A Land Remembered”

(21:04) It’s a classic piece of fiction about a family that settles in Florida’s inland scrub to evade the Civil War. Well, now the beloved story is coming to TV, and we’ll talk with two of the people making that happen. Interested in joining the cast? Here’s how.

GUESTS:



Todd Wiseman Jr., director

Christa Boarini, producer

Sober but social

(36:02) You’ve probably heard of dry January and sober October. Maybe you gave up booze for a month or two. But how do you ditch alcohol and keep your social life? We’ll talk with a sober influencer about balancing health and fun.

GUEST:

