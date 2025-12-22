New College's ambitions, rocket science, the sober system, punk rock's Jewish influence

Cathy Carter sits in for Matthew Peddie on "Florida Matters Live & Local."

The higher education lightning rod known as New College of Florida is getting attention for its master plan, which includes acquiring the USF Sarasota-Manatee campus. We take a closer look at what’s fueling the conversation — and controversy.

Looking east, rockets and innovation continue to capture imaginations. From commercial launches to local aerospace projects, we learn why the Space Coast is still a big part of going where no human has gone before.

On the cultural side, we’ve got interviews that hit close to home. How are people enjoying the party scene without alcohol? And what happens when punk rock meets Jewish culture?

New College’s ambitions

(0:00) New College of Florida’s sweeping 10-year master plan pushes the Sarasota school to dramatically expand its footprint. Why is the college seeking new land — including the USF Sarasota-Manatee campus — and what’s happening behind the scenes? We also delve into what the plan could mean for students, faculty and Florida’s higher-education landscape?

GUEST:



Alice Herman, Suncoast Searchlight investigative reporter

Liftoffs are booming again

(11:54) Rocket launches may not stop traffic like they once did, but the Space Coast is busier than ever — and breaking records. In fact, liftoffs are stacking up now that companies like SpaceX have changed the game. Eyes are back on the moon, and Mars is on the agenda, proving the space race never ended — it just changed engines.

GUEST:



Brendan Byrne, Central Florida Public Media assistant news editor and host of the podcast "Are We There Yet?"

A toast to sobriety

(21:04) As more Americans rethink their relationship with alcohol, a sober-social scene is bubbling up in St. Petersburg. The founders of the High and Dry Festival join the show to discuss functional drinks, cannabis-infused elixirs and creating spaces where no drinking doesn’t mean missing out.

GUESTS:



Caitlyn and Michael Smith, owners of Herban Flow in St Petersburg

Punk rock’s Jewish roots

(36:00) The genre may sound like rebellion without religion, but its origins tell a more complex story. In his book, Steven Beeber dives into Jewish musicians, writers and club owners who helped shape punk’s raw edge. From the Ramones to CBGB’s owner Hilly Kristal, he explores identity, dark humor and why punk became an outlet for a post-Holocaust generation.

GUEST:



Steven Lee Beeber, author of “The Heebie-Jeebies at CBGB's: A Secret History of Jewish Punk”