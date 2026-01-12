ACA clock is ticking, drop in international students, USF athletics success

Time is running out for Floridians looking to secure health coverage for the year. Federal subsidies that help keep premiums affordable are still in flux, leaving many residents unsure about what they’ll pay.

We start "Florida Matters Live & Local" by breaking down what’s happening in Washington, D.C., and how it could affect your wallet.

Then, fewer students from abroad are enrolling at U.S. universities. What does this mean for tuition dollars, campus life and local universities?

Finally, USF's sports programs have been making headlines for successes and departures. How do these changes affect the teams, campus energy and Tampa’s sports scene?

Just give us an ACA diagnosis

With the ACA enrollment deadline a few days away, uncertainty over federal subsidies has millions of consumers watching Washington closely. Advocates warn that without an extension, more than 1 million Floridians could be priced out of marketplace plans. A longtime health care reporter explains what Congress is debating and how real the risk is.

GUEST:



Julie Rovner, KFF Health News chief Washington correspondent



Foreign enrollment takes a hit

U.S. universities saw a 17% drop in international students last fall. Visa hurdles, political tension and post-pandemic leveling have many students looking elsewhere. What’s the impact on campuses, tuition dollars and Florida schools?

GUEST:



Nancy Guan, WUSF reporter

Bulls’ momentum faces new challenges

In athletics, success can bring changes as much as failure. As USF's sports programs hit new heights, the university is navigating major transitions. Key coaches have left, but new leadership and facilities are expected to maintain the upward trajectory. What’s the impact on campus and the community?

GUESTS:

